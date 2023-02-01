Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Short agenda for MH City Council Thursday night
The Mountain Home City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda is a resolution designating and authorizing the mayor to execute documents to apply for assistance from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to wastewater treatment system; and an ordinance to adjust the wage scale for police certification pay, fire trainer, and 2023 EMT incentive pay which was increased to $100 per month in the 2023 budget.
KTLO
MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project
In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
KTLO
Baxter County Airport Commission to discuss hangar development Thursday night
The Baxter County Airport Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the airport terminal building. Items on the agenda include hangar development planning, obstruction mitigation, airport improvements, and personnel matters.
KTLO
MH Mayor Adams discusses city’s response to winter weather
Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss city’s response to the winter weather.
KTLO
MH Chamber announces 2022 award winners Thursday night
During the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting Thursday night, the 2022 awards winners were announced. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dani Pugsley shares with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News the winners.
KTLO
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
KTLO
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS
Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
KTLO
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield
Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
KTLO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
KTLO
Donna Ann Granstrom, 85, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Donna Ann Granstrom of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Donna Granstrom died Thursday in Norfork.
KTLO
Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
KTLO
Terry Glynn Watkins, 62, Yellville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Terry Glynn Watkins of Yellville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Terry Glynn Watkins died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Deborah M. Stanuch, 75, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Deborah M. Stanuch of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Debby Stanuch died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Saturday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs for makeup games
Basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule and includes makeup games for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue their current home stand by welcoming in Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 12-10 on the season and...
KTLO
Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet
A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams host West Plains for Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are scheduled to be back at the Hangar on Thursday. It’s Senior Night as the Bombers and Lady Bombers take on West Plains. Action begins at 5.
KTLO
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping 4 games at Eureka Springs
Cotter had a successful night as they were able to sweep four basketball games Friday at Eureka Springs. The Warriors took the senior boys’ game over the Highlanders 43-36. Payton McGee led Cotter with 22 points. Cotter invoked the mercy rule in the senior girls’ contest as they routed...
Comments / 0