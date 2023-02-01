The Mountain Home City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda is a resolution designating and authorizing the mayor to execute documents to apply for assistance from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to wastewater treatment system; and an ordinance to adjust the wage scale for police certification pay, fire trainer, and 2023 EMT incentive pay which was increased to $100 per month in the 2023 budget.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO