Baxter County, AR

Short agenda for MH City Council Thursday night

The Mountain Home City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda is a resolution designating and authorizing the mayor to execute documents to apply for assistance from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to wastewater treatment system; and an ordinance to adjust the wage scale for police certification pay, fire trainer, and 2023 EMT incentive pay which was increased to $100 per month in the 2023 budget.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project

In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MH Chamber announces 2022 award winners Thursday night

During the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting Thursday night, the 2022 awards winners were announced. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dani Pugsley shares with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News the winners.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect

Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS

Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield

Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
CAULFIELD, MO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Deborah M. Stanuch, 75, Norfork (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Deborah M. Stanuch of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Debby Stanuch died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
NORFORK, AR
Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet

A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
HARRISON, AR

