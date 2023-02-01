According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO