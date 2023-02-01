Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Mother arrested in connection to 2-year-old son’s death
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a Stamford park last month, has been arrested in connection to his death. Stamford police arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos after her son, Liam Rivera, was found buried in Cummings Park on January 2, 2023. Rivera-Santos was charged with risk of […]
Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station
According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
News 12
Authorities: Middletown man leads police on chase, apprehended with stolen gun
A Middletown man is facing charges after leading police on a chase with a loaded, stolen gun in his possession, according to authorities. Officers say they tried stopping Nkosi Callender, 32, on Tuesday on Cantrell Avenue for a traffic violation - but that he drove away and then ran away when his car became disabled.
kingstonthisweek.com
Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism
A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home
A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
Ulster judge drops murder charge against trooper in crash that killed 11-year-old
TOWN OF ULSTER − New York State Trooper Christopher Baldner will not face a second-degree murder charge in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods during a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in 2020, according to a 23-page ruling by Ulster County judge Bryan Rounds. Evidence was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)
CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
Traffic stop leads to gun arrest for Orange County man
A Middletown man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a stolen gun and fleeing. Nkosi Callender, 32, faces multiple charges.
NBC New York
Teen Extorted in Snapchat Catfishing Scheme Involving Explicit Photos, Family Says
It started with a contact through Snapchat. A 14-year-old Dutchess County boy described to the I-Team what happened after a "girl" friended him. "We started talking and she sent me photos and asked me to send some back," he said. Unfortunately, those explicit photos fell right into the trap of...
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
