Beacon, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
PIX11

Mother arrested in connection to 2-year-old son’s death

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mother of a 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a Stamford park last month, has been arrested in connection to his death. Stamford police arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos after her son, Liam Rivera, was found buried in Cummings Park on January 2, 2023. Rivera-Santos was charged with risk of […]
STAMFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism

A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home

A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)

CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

