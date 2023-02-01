Read full article on original website
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
TJ Watt speaks out on Steelers’ underrated sack artist not getting enough attention
T.J. Watt was named to his whopping sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this season, another feather in his cap as a potential future Hall-of-Famer. Even if the Pittsburgh Steelers star hadn’t opted out of the upcoming events in Las Vegas this weekend, though, it’s safe to say he still would’ve preferred one specific teammate to take his place.
Farrell sending four players to the college level on NSD
The four Farrell standouts will all play at the next level after graduation.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Assistant GM Andy Weidl Will Have Specific Approach To Putting Draft Board Together In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a pretty significant overhaul within their front office after the 2022 NFL Draft. General Manager Omar Khan took over for Kevin Colbert and a new assistant general manager was brought in as the organization was able to snag mastermind, Andy Weidl from the Philadelphia Eagles. While...
Top Free Agent the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Target
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an important offseason coming off a 9-8 season in which they missed the playoffs with... The post Top Free Agent the Pittsburgh Steelers Should Target appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
Steelers Bring Back Iconic Heinz Field Piece To Acrisure Stadium
The Steelers are bringing back an iconic piece of Heinz Field to their renamed stadium.
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Snubbed From All-Time QB List
The Pittsburgh Steelers is on the outside looking in at some questionable names.
Recruiting Notebook: Eighth Grade WR Adds Pitt Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers who will not be missed in 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a number of new faces in their locker room come the 2023-24 campaign. But these players will not be missed in the slightest. This isn’t to take a shot at any of these players as men — it just wasn’t a good fit. The 2022-23 Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short of a playoff spot, and while we wish there was more retribution for failing to reach that goal (looking at you, Matt Canada), there will be some turnover.
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Bracketology Watch: Lunardi Lifts Pitt Off Bubble
ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Pitt Panthers moving up.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Hubert Davis explains final possession against Pittsburgh
For the third straight time the Pitt Panthers for the best of North Carolina, defeating the Tar Heels 65-64 in a back-and-forth battle. Pitt guard Jamarius Burton hit two free throw shots that gave the Panthers a one-point lead with 3 seconds left. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis pulled back the curtain on the events the folded in UNC’s final possession of the ball game.
Former 4th-round pick Renell Wren jockeys to be part of 2023 Steelers defensive line
Not bad work if you can get it: a reported $207,000 for about 6 seconds on the clock. But that wasn’t necessarily what Renell Wren wanted out of the 2022 NFL season. A defensive tackle who entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Wren spent all but six days of this past regular season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. By the end of it, though, Wren had earned “call-ups” for the Steelers’ final two games.
