Kait 8
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
KTLO
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield
Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
KTLO
Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet
A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
Kait 8
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mountain View man late Monday night after they said he fatally shot a woman and then barricaded himself in a house. According to a news release from Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long, the incident began around 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, when deputies, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish agents were called to the 900-block of Jensen Road.
KTLO
Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
KATV
Arkansas man taken into custody after standoff with deputies; body found in home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Stone County Sheriff's Office has taken an individual into custody who was found to have a body in his home. Authorities arrested Michael Mixon, 50 of Mountain View, after finding the body of a woman in the residence he barricaded himself in. According to...
KTLO
Fulton Co. man charged with aggravated assault of girlfriend
A Fulton County man has been charged with assault after a physical altercation with his girlfriend. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival the victim told officers she took her boyfriend, identified as 35-year-old...
Kait 8
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
KTLO
Three family members appear in circuit court session
Three members of one family were in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 23 to face charges they picked up individually or as a group. Earlier this month, 21-year-old David Zack Peifer of Mountain Home pled guilty to charges in three existing Baxter County criminal cases and was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.
KTLO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
KTLO
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
KTLO
Midway woman charged with Class Y felony for drug trafficking
A Midway woman is charged with multiple felonies, including a Class Y charge for trafficking a controlled substance. According the to probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) met with the 14th Judicial Task Force and a confidential informant for the purpose to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from a known person.
KTLO
Hwy. 5 North reopened after scene cleared from turned-over log truck
Arkansas Highway 5 in northern Baxter County is reopen to through traffic. Baxter County 911 dispatch had reported a log truck turned over Monday morning in the Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery area, but emergency personnel have since cleared the scene.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
KTLO
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
