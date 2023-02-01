Read full article on original website
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
White House defends 'highly respected' Omar from antisemitism charges
The White House defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday following her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the new Republican majority, saying she has apologized for past comments employing antisemitic tropes. Omar was booted from the panel from the full House not long after Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
White House previews Biden's State of the Union speech
The White House on Thursday gave a short preview of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, saying it will cover his vision for the economy, the legislation passed over the last two years, and his optimism for the country. Biden will deliver his third State of the Union...
Putting the Border Patrol to work means breaking up with Title 42
You are “$20 billion too little and two years too late,” reads the letter that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) handed President Joe Biden earlier in the month during the president’s first visit to the southern border. With a record-setting number of border crossings in 2022, there's a clear need for more cooperation and attention on immigration.
Sen. Jon Tester announces hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee, announced on Friday a hearing on the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on nuclear military sites in Montana. The Pentagon announced the balloon's presence over Tester's home state on Thursday, though President Joe Biden was made aware of the...
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
State of Our Union: 'Defund the police' becomes political third rail in Biden's first two years
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden finds himself caught between the push and pull of activist calls for criminal justice reform and the political reality that many voters feel unsafe and frustrated on the issue of public safety. Biden took office amid a spike in violence that swept nearly...
'Let's treat each other with respect': Biden calls for civility amid debt ceiling fight
President Joe Biden has echoed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's assessment of their first face-to-face meeting in their new positions to discuss raising the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. During an address to the National Prayer Breakfast, Biden repeated McCarthy's description of their sit-down at the White House this week as...
Crenshaw wants Congress to declare war against Mexican cartels 'poisoning' Americans with fentanyl
EXCLUSIVE — A border state lawmaker will debut a bill to stomp out fentanyl production and smuggling by Mexican criminal organizations formulated to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans. The forthcoming Declaring War on the Cartels Act of 2023 from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) would drastically expand the U.S....
Canada monitoring 'potential second incident' of Chinese surveillance craft over its airspace
Canada is tracking what it described as a "potential second incident" of a Chinese surveillance balloon moving over the country. The announcement by Canada’s National Defence confirmed it was monitoring a high-altitude balloon and assured that Canadians were safe. It's unclear if Canada was referring to the same balloon that was spotted flying over Montana, or if discovered a second craft.
Xi worries US will 'strangle' China's tech sector
China’s technology sector is in danger of being “strangled” by the United States and its allies, according to Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping. “We must quicken the pace of tech self-reliance to prevent being strangled by foreign countries,” the Chinese Communist Party leader told the party Politburo this week.
Pro-Russia Killnet hackers claim responsibility for hacking DHS border surveillance systems
A Russian hacking group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that took down the Department of Homeland Security’s surveillance system used by border agents. Hackers from a group called Killnet said they were behind the takedown of a slew of webpages for DHS agency U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, in addition to hijacking more than a dozen U.S. hospital websites earlier this week, according to screenshots shared on Twitter.
Eighty-six House Democrats oppose resolution condemning 'horrors of socialism'
Dozens of House Democrats opposed a resolution "denouncing the horrors of socialism" that passed on Thursday, though all of party leadership voted for it. The 86 "no" votes mostly hail from the progressive wing of the party and included "Squad" members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as well as Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
'Threatening rhetoric': Lavrov calls tiny Moldova 'the next Ukraine'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to Moldova as “the next Ukraine" in a criticism of the Black Sea state that stokes Moldovan anxiety about the prospect of an attack from Russia. "We categorically reject the statement by the head of Russian diplomacy, which does not correspond to reality,...
Jeffries defends ‘imperfect’ Omar but acknowledges lawmaker’s ‘antisemitic tropes’
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) while acknowledging her past antisemitic "mistakes" as the House prepared to vote on removing her from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday. Jeffries said the House Democratic conference dealt with Omar's past antisemitic statements while calling out inflammatory tweets from...
Senators ask Biden to delay F-16 sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden in NATO
A bipartisan group of senators has urged President Joe Biden to leverage the upcoming F-16 deliveries to Turkey to push the country to ratify Finland and Sweden's NATO bids. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, led 27 of their colleagues in a letter to Biden on Thursday, saying, “Congress cannot consider future support for Turkiye, including the sale of F-16 fighter jets, until Turkiye completes ratification of the accession protocols.”
Second suspected Chinese balloon spotted over Latin America
A second suspected spy balloon believed to belong to China has been spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon confirmed Friday, according to multiple news reports. It is not clear where in Latin America the balloon is flying, but it does not appear to be heading toward the United States, a U.S. defense official told CNN.
