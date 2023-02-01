Read full article on original website
Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you
It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10
Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...
Schools strike: Teacher quits over more work and not enough pay
"I think teachers are fed up that they can't, with what they have, do a proper job." Tomi Rowlands is leaving his teaching job in Machynlleth, Powys, in April. He said colleagues at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen faced heavy workloads and needed food banks to get by. Thousands of National Education...
School strike: Thousands of pupils told to stay home
Thousands of pupils are being told to stay at home next Wednesday due to a planned teachers' strike. Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run because of action by the National Education Union (NEU). It is the first of four planned strike days over...
Thousands of teachers across Norfolk take strike action
More than 170 schools across Norfolk have closed or partially closed as teachers take part in national strike action. It is the first of seven scheduled days of industrial action organised by the National Education Union (NEU) following a vote by members. Teachers want to be paid in line with...
Planned strikes by nurses, ambulance workers and health staff in Wales suspended
Planned strikes next week by nurses, ambulance workers and other health staff in Wales have been called off after a new pay offer from the Welsh government.The GMB was due to hold a strike on Monday, while members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were set to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.The two unions announced that action will be suspended, although their members in England will go ahead with strikes on the same days.BREAKING 🚨: Monday’s ambulance strike in Wales called off after pay offer from Welsh Government 🚑— GMB Union (@GMB_union) February 3, 2023A strike by physiotherapists...
Hundreds of schools closed in Wales as teachers go on strike
Hundreds of schools in Wales are closed due to the first of a series of strikes planned by teachers protesting over pay, working conditions and the underfunding of the education sector.Teachers said the cost-of-living crisis and heavy workloads were driving them out of the profession and they were striking to protect children’s futures.Thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) across England and Wales were taking industrial action.Lewis Miles, 38, a Year 6 teacher at Peter Lea Primary School in Fairwater, Cardiff, said: “One of the main reasons that I’m here is because of the children I teach and...
Nurses offer to call off strikes if Sunak matches Welsh pay offer
Union appeals to prime minister to compromise to avert massive disruption
