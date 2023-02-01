ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

247Sports

Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia

Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
ATHENS, GA
News4Jax.com

Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher shop to open Feb. 3

Southern Steer Butcher, which says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms,” announced it will open its first Jacksonville store Feb. 3. The store, at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd., is south of Ortega about a half-mile north of Timuquana Road in a former Pizza Hut. Hours...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

