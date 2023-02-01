Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
Providence boys' basketball enjoying great season, looking to make run at state title starting next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The regular season for boys high school hoops is coming to a close here on the First Coast, and as the postseason draws near it's no surprise that the Providence Stallions are gearing up for a run at the state title. Stallions head coach Jim Martin...
Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia
Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
News4Jax.com
Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
News4Jax.com
80 years later: Military chaplains who sacrificed lives for fellow service members honored at Jacksonville ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a story of sacrifice and selflessness. Eighty years ago Friday, the sinking of a military ship — as devastating as it was — brought out the best qualities in at least four of the passengers onboard. And the legacy of their heroic acts continues on.
News4Jax.com
Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
News4Jax.com
Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
News4Jax.com
UNF study finds nearly half of renters in Jacksonville are ‘cost burdened.’ Are you?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The JAX Rental Housing Project — a University of North Florida community-based project — found 47.4% of renters in Jacksonville live in a “cost-burdened household.”. According to the study, to be considered a “moderately cost-burdened household,” residents pay more than 30% and up...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit Bail Project expands efforts to Jacksonville as it works to end mass incarceration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A national nonprofit working to end mass incarceration expanded its reach to Jacksonville. The Bail Project helps low-income defendants pay bail and get out of the county’s pre-trial detention facility. The Bail Project’s new Jacksonville branch is the nonprofit’s third location in Florida.
News4Jax.com
How one couple fought to keep a Black American hero’s name alive in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – When the Putnam County School District revealed a plan to close multiple schools in order to consolidate and build new ones, one school that was set to close was Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School. The prospect of the school closing immediately caught the attention...
'Sidewalks to nowhere' spark lawsuit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalks to nowhere have become a growing trend around Jacksonville, and one builder wants to see it put to an end. Jacksonville has a long history of pedestrian safety concerns - just last year, it ranked the 6th highest for pedestrian fatalities. That's prompted a more...
News4Jax.com
Mandarin Middle lockdown lifted; principal says no gun found during search of campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lockdown was lifted Thursday afternoon at Mandarin Middle School, according to a message sent to students’ families. According to a message shared with News4JAX by Duval County Public Schools around 1:50 p.m., the school was placed on lockdown “due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm.”
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
First Coast News
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area
Antisemitic rhetoric has been a problem in Jacksonville, especially since the summer of 2022. The problem is still going on.
Jacksonville Sheriff calls Memphis video reprehensible, calls citizens review board ‘non-starter’
T.K. Waters says the Memphis officers abandoned their fundamental oaths to protect and serve.
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two arrests have been made in regard to an incident involving racist Snapchat messages at Bishop J. Snyder High School. JSO confirmed both arrests include felony charges. Bishop John Snyder High School principal said Monday that his administration is...
News4Jax.com
JFRD: Red Cross assisting family of 6 after ‘suspicious’ fire on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that happened on Altamonte Avenue West on the Northside of Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A family of six, two adults and four children, now need Red Cross...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher shop to open Feb. 3
Southern Steer Butcher, which says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms,” announced it will open its first Jacksonville store Feb. 3. The store, at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd., is south of Ortega about a half-mile north of Timuquana Road in a former Pizza Hut. Hours...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
