Washington State

New York Post

Landlord more than doubles tenant’s rent to $2.2K, leading to fiery social media backlash

Heartless homeowner. A Florida landlord and real estate investor is facing backlash after he posted a series of videos where he raised the rent of his tenants. In one of the videos, Raul Bolufe of Miami informed a tenant who’s lived at the property for 10 years he would be raising her rent from a lowly $1,100 to $2,500 a month citing “today’s market.” “There’s houses in that area going for $2,500,” Bolufe nonchalantly tells the woman. “We could take the lowered end of $2,000-$2,200.” Part one of the three-part TikTok has gained nearly 2 million views since Bolufe posted it. “Are you kidding...
MIAMI, FL
techaiapp.com

Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery

Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
SFGate

US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
businesspartnermagazine.com

How To Delete Ads Account on Facebook

You’ve created your business Facebook page. You learned how to advertise your business on this platform. But for the time being, you’re not thinking of running more ads. So how to delete ads account on Facebook?. This action may also benefit your online security because you usually have...
SFGate

Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. over the past week drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet. In Myrtle Beach, South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

