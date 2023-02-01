ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls

Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Mendocino Avenue Closed Due To Police Activity

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Mendocino Avenue has been shut down in both directions early Thursday between College Avenue and Benton Street due to police activity. The road way reopen about 6 a.m., according to a 4:54 a.m. announcement from the Santa Rosa Police Department that provided no further details. This is...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing

An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Stabbing, Shooting Early Thursday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) One person died and two others were severely injured in a stabbing and shooting early Thursday morning in Santa Rosa after an argument escalated into violence, police said. Santa Rosa police received a call from a hospital at 1:50 a.m. reporting three men, all in their 20s...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy