Savannah, GA

If you save the world, does your logo belong on the landscape?

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago

Savannah's globe landmark got a makeover last week. A fresh coat of paint. A re-do on the hurricane added to the mural 20-some years ago. And, much to the chagrin of many globe-huggers, a Parker's logo.

Savannah’s globe landmark got a makeover last week. A fresh coat of paint. A re-do on the hurricane added to the mural 20-some years ago. And, much to the chagrin of many globe-huggers, a Parker’s logo.

Parker’s green-colored smiling sun is painted where Savannah sits on the map. The convenience store chain’s founder, Greg Parker, is the owner of the globe and the surrounding property , which is now home to one of his stores as well as a Chick-fil-A and a Starbucks currently under construction.

Some Savannahians consider Parker using the globe as a billboard a travesty (despite the fact the globe has been the canvas for advertising before, most notably a mortgage company). They call it tacky. They see it as Parker rebranding the entire city in his own honor.

In the words of Sgt. Hulka from the movie “Stripes,” lighten up, Francis.

Evolution of the Earth? What to know about updates made to Savannah's globe landmark

More from Adam Van Brimmer: Talmadge is a bridge too short. The state's fix is too shortsighted.

Parker bought the property in mid-2021 and leveled the site - except for the globe. He had no obligation to retain the former natural gas storage tank. The globe is a 65-year-old structure and was in need of maintenance. According to Parker, he funded $100,000 in improvements.

Spending that much to keep the globe was a wise investment on Parker’s part. Outside of the many instantly recognizable sites in downtown Savannah, the globe is among the city’s most iconic landmarks.

From a business standpoint, he should use it for advertising purposes. The fact that he kept the mural largely as-is demonstrates his respect for the passion many in this community feel about the globe. Imagine if one of our local injury attorneys had purchased the site? The tank would resemble a balloon with a lawyer’s face on the side.

Parker’s mark on the globe is a subtle one by comparison.

I do have one objection to the globe’s new paint job: They shouldn’t have fixed the hurricane to be meteorologically correct. The last time the mural was updated was in the wake of Hurricane Floyd threatening Savannah in 1999. The artist added a depiction of a cyclone offshore but inadvertently had the storm spinning in the wrong direction.

For years now, whenever I’ve driven by the site with somebody in the car, I’d ask, “Can you spot what’s wrong with the globe?” A few passengers have figured it out. Many more haven’t. It’s a fun quirk - a reflection on life in Savannah.

So the next time Parker opts to update the mural, my humble request is that he go retro on the storm. If it helps sway him, he can make the logo bigger without drawing this man's ire.

Comments / 0

 

