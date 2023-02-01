ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Mock Draft: If Falcons Let Kaleb McGary Go, Take Offensive Tackle?

In a recent mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons are projected to draft talent offensive tackle Paris Johnson.

The evaluation process for the NFL Draft is already kicking into gear. The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff and front office members are three days into the Shrine Bowl, held in Las Vegas, Nevada , giving them an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this April's class.

In a recent mock draft from the 33rd Team , the Falcons are projected to draft help along the offensive line, selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 8 overall pick.

"The Falcons land the extremely athletic Johnson to give them a tackle for years to come. Johnson has all of the tools to be a top-level NFL starter, he just needs to get a bit stronger in the upper body."

- The 33rd Team

Johnson would make a lot of sense for Atlanta considering starting right tackle Kaleb McGary could test free agency . McGary, the former 2019 first-round pick, is coming off his best season in Atlanta, playing every snap while earning an overall grade of 86.6 from Pro Football Focus.

If the Falcons choose to let McGary walk, drafting Johnson would give them another rookie contract to lessen the cap hit that could come with resigning McGary. Johnson allowed just two sacks and 14 pressures through 827 snaps for Ohio State this past season.

