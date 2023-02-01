Should GameStop (GME) Shareholders Keep Direct Registering Their Shares?

To keep their shares away from brokerage houses, GameStop shareholders have been engaging in an impressive and unusual collective strategy.

Many of GameStop 's ( GME ) - Get Free Report individual shareholders are choosing to keep their shares away from brokerages by registering their shares through GameStop’s transfer agent.

According to the video game retailer's quarterly disclosures, about 30% of GameStop's float is held with the company’s transfer agent.

In addition to reducing the availability of shares for short sellers to borrow, this practice is, in theory, meant to decrease trading irregularities.

Figure 1: Should GameStop Shareholders Keep Registering Their Shares With Their Transfer Agent? Lola Gomez / Staff Photographer

What is Direct Registration?

The direct registration process is a service that allows shareholders to electronically move their securities to be held in book-entry form.

In plain English, by using a Direct Registration System (DRS ), shareholders can hold stock without having to use a brokerage firm as an intermediary.

DRS provides shareholders with more autonomy over their shares and offers direct distribution of proxy materials, but it also serves as protection in case a broker goes bankrupt. However, the main benefit of DRS to GME shareholders is that shares held via transfer agent, rather than a broker, cannot be lent to short sellers.

It is also worth noting, however, that holding stock through a transfer agent may be less practical and convenient than holding shares through a broker. Therefore, the direct registration process is generally used by investors who intend on holding their securities for the medium to long term rather than engaging in short-term trading.

How Many GME Shares Are Held Via DRS?

With GameStop shares continuing to be the target of massive short interest, retail GameStop shareholders have been taking to social media platforms to promote the strategy of registering GME shares directly with the company’s transfer agent (in this case, Computershare).

For this strategy to have any real impact, though, a significant number of shareholders must engage in this practice; if they do, they can effectively "lock" the stock’s float and make life much more difficult for short sellers looking to borrow shares.

The majority of GameStop's float is owned by retail investors rather than institutions, and the stock is traded non-traditionally (to say the least). Thanks to retail shareholders’ efforts, there have been an astonishing number of direct registrations of GME shares each quarter.

Interestingly, after shareholders began actively engaging in this practice en masse, GameStop began reporting the number of GME shares registered with its transfer agent on its quarterly reports.

The latest report indicated that 71.8 million shares are held with GME’s transfer agent; that’s an increase of 500,000 shares since Q2 2022. This number represents about 30% of GameStop's total float.

Figure 2: GameStop's shares registered with transfer agent. GameStop's filings

Considering that registering shares with the transfer agent implies a "diamond hands" mentality, it is remarkable that such a large portion of GameStop's float is held via DRS.

GameStop's director Larry Cheng has commented on these paradigm-shattering movements in a tweet (probably) alluding to GameStop shareholders’ DRS efforts.

Why Do GameStop Shareholders Keep Direct Registering Their Shares?

There are two key reasons why GameStop shareholders keep engaging in this unusual practice.

The first is that, in theory, registering shares with GME’s transfer agent means there will be fewer shares available for short sellers to borrow. This, in turn, will result in higher borrowing rates.

The more difficult and expensive it is to borrow GameStop shares, the higher the risk of a short squeeze.

Another reason behind the DRS movement is GameStop retail shareholders’ general skepticism toward major market structures.

Keeping GameStop shares away from brokers, in theory, works to help prevent illegal trading activities such as naked short selling. Many retail shareholders are wary of brokers given the shadiness surrounding large-scale failures to deliver (FTDs) and a lack of transparency in dark trading pools.

GameStop shareholders may also prefer to keep shares away from brokers to avoid trading restrictions, as happened with Robinhood ( HOOD ) - Get Free Report just at the peak of GameStop's short squeeze in January 2021.

As for the effectiveness of the DRS strategy so far, we do have some evidence to go off of. Although there is a very high demand for short GameStop shares, large short trades are becoming less and less common. There has also been a gradual decrease in GME’s overall trading volume (see chart below).

Figure 3: GameStop's monthly trading volume since January 2022. Yahoo Finance

GameStop endured 2022’s bear market better than many blue-chip technology companies and meme stocks alike. The fact that 30% of GME’s shares are locked up via DRS (indicating they’re held by “diamond-hand” retail traders and making them more difficult to trade) may go part of the way towards explaining why GME didn’t have as tough of a year as many analysts predicted it would.

