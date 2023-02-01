Canton Brewing Co. in downtown Canton is for sale

CANTON − The Canton Brewing Co. and its downtown building are for sale.

The asking price for the 39,600-square-foot property at 227 Market Ave. N is $1.45 million, according to a NAI Spring real estate post from Dec. 28. The ad states that the kitchen and brewing equipment will be sold along with the building.

Messages to a NAI Spring agent and Dave Beule, owner of the building and Canton Brewing , were not returned.

The building's first floor is occupied by a Rite Aid and the brewery, with an "entire second-floor office available for lease," according to the ad. It's adjacent to the city's Centennial Plaza , which became a downtown focal point upon its completion in 2021.

Canton Brewing opened its basement speakeasy in February 2015 as Stark County's first craft brewery. A restaurant came a few months later and, after closing for several months during the pandemic, it reopened with limited hours and a German-inspired menu .

The brewpub also recently reopened its speakeasy on Fridays, according to its Facebook page , which didn't indicate how long it's been closed.

