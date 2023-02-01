ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost a year since Russian invasion, Topeka USD 501 is helping Ukrainian families build new lives

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
It was such a beautiful life — "with a lot to love" — that Larysa Krevchuk lived in Ukraine, and that's what makes it so hard to believe it no longer exists.

The Ukrainian grandmother had a good family, and a good job. They lived with enough — a beautiful, two-story house and enough money to occasionally travel. Krevchuk even worked in Italy and returned home to see her daughter Alex Obminiana and grandson Dmytro "Dima" Obminiany.

The family lived in peace.

So when that peace shattered nearly 12 months ago after Russia illegally invaded their country, Krevchuk made the difficult, if only, decision to flee with her daughter and grandson.

"Anytime you switch places, it’s difficult," the grandmother said in Italian, through a Topeka USD 501 interpreter. "It was particularly hard, because I had been working in Italy for a long time. When the war started, I had to go home quickly, to be with my family. But it was really just enough time to grab our stuff and go."

Topeka USD 501 is working to support parents and family of Ukrainian refugee students

After months of travel, the family ended up in the state of Washington, as some of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who managed to reach the U.S. It was there that Topekan Yana Ross found the family, through an online connection, and helped set them up with a move to Topeka.

Krevchuk never imagined moving to the U.S., let alone Kansas, but in the state's capital city, she said she's found a wonderful and tranquil community, particularly in Topeka USD 501, where dozens of the city's Ukrainian refugees attend school.

"(My grandson Dima) loves school," she said. "He loves his teachers, his classmates. He’s made quite a few friends, but he’s been closest with another Ukrainian middle schooler."

But ever since refugees began arriving to Topeka last spring, the school district has recognized that to support its new Ukrainian students, it had to also support its parents. That meant not only helping with interpreting services, English classes and school supplies, but also finding the families jobs.

Amid an overall crunch for school staff, what better place for the Ukrainian parents to work than in their children's classrooms or other support positions?

"These are amazing people, and they also deserve opportunities," said Pilar Mejía, director of cultural innovation for Topeka USD 501. "They have skills that are beneficial to our community and our school district. We want to make sure we open up opportunities, and help them have a smooth transition to life in the U.S. They bring so much, and we all benefit from their community and talent."

Since late last fall and as work visas have allowed, the district has employed Ukrainian parents and family members as paraeducators and food service workers. Mejía said it helps build a sense of community in the district, especially in allowing parents to work in the same school system that their children attend.

"They’re incredibly resilient people who are an example to anyone who meets them," she said. "We want the best for them. They come with rich backgrounds, and I want them to find a home that is as close to what they had before, and opportunities to create even better lives."

Working in U.S. means building new American dreams for Topeka's Ukrainian refugees

Krevchuk, who had extensive experience working in a food business in Ukraine, has been employed as a child nutrition worker at Jardine Elementary School for the past two weeks. It's a little different than she's used to, since most of the school's meals are pre-prepared and the food service workers mostly heat and plate items for children.

But she loves the job and the people she works with nonetheless, even if language is still a small barrier. In addition to speaking Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, Krevchuk's fluency in Italian, a Romantic language, allows her to muddle through some conversations with a Spanish-speaking co-worker.

Krevchuk's daughter, Alex, is also employed by the school district, as a paraeducator at Shaner Early Learning Academy, while Dima attends school at the adjacent Jardine Middle School.

"Where we’re at now, it’s happy," the grandmother said. "We are so happy, and we have no words. We have found amazing people, good people, sweet people who help us with everything."

In thinking about the beautiful life she so recently used to enjoy in Ukraine, Krevchuk is resolute — there is no return to that life.

There is nowhere to return to.

"I talk to my three brothers and my mom every day, and they all have their families there. Every day is harder and harder," Krevchuk said. "I’m not thinking about returning."

Krevchuk maintains the same hopes she's had for the past year — that the war in Ukraine can end, and her family there can live in peace.

But she also has new hopes that in Topeka, she and her family can find a better life. She is eager to learn English, and to maybe one day buy a car and a house and create a new home in a community she has come to love, especially alongside her immediate family.

Most importantly, Krevchuk hopes that Dima can one day find a peace that was shattered for him in his home country.

"I want him to find good friends, and to learn well, graduate and go to college," the grandmother said. "We live a peaceful life now. I love where I work, and I love the people."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

