BOE makes polling location changes

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Board of Elections has announced permanent changes to two polling locations, effective the spring primary on May 2.

The BOE is combining the Coshocton Village Inn and Suites and Emmanuel Lutheran Church polling locations into Kids America, 1600 Otsego Ave. All city voters will vote at Kids America. Stephanie Slifko, deputy director, said this will save more than $500 an election in rental fees.

Additionally, by combining polling locations, it will decrease the need for as many poll workers. Kids America is also compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act access. Slifko said a hotel and church previously used had some compliance issues and temporary solutions had previously been authorized by the state.

The board is also combining voting locations at the Keene Grange Hall and South Tuscarawas Fire Station into the Three Rivers Fire Station, 24199 County Road 621. Slifko said this change is also due to ADA-compliance issues and the new location provides handicap accessible facilities so all voters can vote in person on Election Day.

"We have had great partners in all of our polling locations over the years. All of our polling locations have been extremely accommodating and outstanding to work with and we look forward to continue to serve the voters of Coshocton County through in-person early voting, voting by mail or in-person on Election Day," Slifko said in a news release.

Anyone with questions regarding polling locations or voting, can visit VoteOhio.gov or call the board of elections at 740-622-1117. Slifko said postcards with information on the changes will be mailed to effected voters this week.

Candidates and issues for the spring primary must be filed by Feb. 1. Slifko said the board will meet Feb. 7 to validate all petitions received for the primary. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is April 3 and early voting starts April 4.

Information from the Coshocton County Board of Elections.