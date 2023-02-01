ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

BOE makes polling location changes

By Special to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggVok_0kYVuBhH00

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Board of Elections has announced permanent changes to two polling locations, effective the spring primary on May 2.

The BOE is combining the Coshocton Village Inn and Suites and Emmanuel Lutheran Church polling locations into Kids America, 1600 Otsego Ave. All city voters will vote at Kids America. Stephanie Slifko, deputy director, said this will save more than $500 an election in rental fees.

Additionally, by combining polling locations, it will decrease the need for as many poll workers. Kids America is also compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act access. Slifko said a hotel and church previously used had some compliance issues and temporary solutions had previously been authorized by the state.

The board is also combining voting locations at the Keene Grange Hall and South Tuscarawas Fire Station into the Three Rivers Fire Station, 24199 County Road 621. Slifko said this change is also due to ADA-compliance issues and the new location provides handicap accessible facilities so all voters can vote in person on Election Day.

"We have had great partners in all of our polling locations over the years. All of our polling locations have been extremely accommodating and outstanding to work with and we look forward to continue to serve the voters of Coshocton County through in-person early voting, voting by mail or in-person on Election Day," Slifko said in a news release.

Anyone with questions regarding polling locations or voting, can visit VoteOhio.gov or call the board of elections at 740-622-1117. Slifko said postcards with information on the changes will be mailed to effected voters this week.

Candidates and issues for the spring primary must be filed by Feb. 1. Slifko said the board will meet Feb. 7 to validate all petitions received for the primary. The deadline to register to vote for the primary is April 3 and early voting starts April 4.

Information from the Coshocton County Board of Elections.

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Board of Elections Director talks new voter ID laws in Ohio

ASHLAND — According to Ashland Board of Elections Director Shannon Johnson, only a "small percentage" of Ashland County voters used documents like utility bills or bank statements to vote in the last election, a form of voter identification that is no longer valid under a law Gov. Mike DeWine signed in January.
ASHLAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

House, Senate Republicans applaud governor’s plans but eager for details

Republican leadership in the Ohio House and Senate praised Gov. Mike DeWine’s ideas in their responses to his state of the state address. They cautioned, however, that they still need to see the details. DeWine’s pitch leaned heavily into education, putting particular emphasis on literacy. “It opens the door to good jobs,” DeWine argued, “but […] The post House, Senate Republicans applaud governor’s plans but eager for details appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sheetz abolishes controversial ‘smile policy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4. Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy