Rosendale, WI

Voters in Rosendale-Brandon School District will have another referendum in April. Will it pass this year?

FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago
ROSENDALE ‒ Two referendum resolutions will be on the ballot this April in the Rosendale-Brandon School District that could add just over $37 million to develop a long-range facilities plan for the district.

The Rosendale-Brandon School Board adopted two questions for the spring election during its regular January meeting. The two questions are:

  • An operational question that would authorize the board to exceed the revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years to offset potential funding shortfalls.
  • A capital question to authorize general obligation bonds of up to $35.7 million, which would help the district fund plans that would consolidate its current four schools down to two schools.

Craig Mulder, school board president, said in a news release that the operational question asking for $1.5 million is required for the district because the gap between needed funds and funds the district has is "greater than expected and growing."

Logan Kinyon, a board member and treasurer, said in the release that those funds are needed for the district "just to get by for the next two years" without substantial cuts.

The capital question would allow the district to consolidate its current four schools to two schools by building a 4K-5th grade building at the site of Rosendale Intermediate School and building a new high school wing at Laconia High School that could accommodate all students in grades 6-12. The career, tech ed and agriculture classrooms would see substantial renovations, including a new greenhouse.

The district put a similar referendum to the second question on the ballot in the April 2021 election, asking for just under $30 million to modernize the district with updated buildings, classrooms and support areas to address student enrollment issues. That referendum failed with 773 votes in favor and 959 opposed.

In 2021, the school board voted to close Brandon Middle School for the 2021-22 school year because of dwindling student numbers, a controversial move that led a group of about 300 residents to sign a petition saying they would vote against future referendums.

School leaders at the time made the move to combine the middle schools to prevent the reduction of school personnel. The students at Brandon were moved to Rosendale Middle School, about 10 miles away.

Kinyon said in the news release that the capital question's goal to combine more schools would help create efficiencies that address the district's issues, including declining enrollment because of demographic changes that has made it harder for the district to maintain four buildings.

“If we don’t ask the capital question, we aren’t fixing the problem," Kinyon said.

Voters will decide on the referendum questions in the April 4 election.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

Community Policy