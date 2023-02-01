ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary Catholic moves up in boys high school basketball rankings; Fox Valley Lutheran cracks into top five in girls

By Ricardo Arguello, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
Here is the latest edition of the Post-Crescent boys and girls high school basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" based on success and enrollment/division.

BOYS

*Tuesday's results not included

1, Brillion (17-0): Lions top-ranked team in Associated Press poll in Division 3 and coming off impressive 70-37 victory over Freedom on Monday. Next: Friday vs. Valders.

2, St. Mary Catholic (16-2): Zephyrs move up two spots in rankings with Xavier and Little Chute suffering losses last week. Senior forward Cole Uhlenbrauck leads team in points (22.4) and rebounds (6.6). Next: Thursday vs. Random Lake.

3, Little Chute (14-1): Mustangs suffer first loss of season in 66-56 defeat at home to Wrightstown. Little Chute still leads the North Eastern Conference by a game over Fox Valley Lutheran. Next: Thursday vs. Freedom.

4, Xavier (14-2): Hawks tumble two spots after back-to-back losses to Seymour (56-54) and Menasha (59-53) last week. Next: Friday at Shawano.

5, Fox Valley Lutheran (14-3): Foxes hold steady at No. 5 in rankings. Team is led in scoring and rebounding by Adam Loberger (16.6 ppg., 8.9 rpg.). Next: Thursday vs. Wrightstown.

Others: Kimberly (11-5), Hortonville (11-5), Kaukauna (10-7), Neenah (10-7), New London (13-4), Winneconne (13-4), Wrightstown (11-7), Weyauwega-Fremont (11-6), Shiocton (9-6), Appleton East (9-9).

GIRLS

*Tuesday's results not included

1, Neenah (18-1): Allie Ziebell making a strong case for Associated Press player of the year honors and leads the Rockets in scoring (24.1), rebounds (8.7) and assists (5.1). Next: Thursday vs. Appleton West.

2, Hortonville (17-1): Polar Bears remain tied with Neenah atop Fox Valley Association (9-1) and have tough non-conference home matchup with two-time defending Division 2 state champ Notre Dame on Saturday. Next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame.

3, Freedom (16-1): Irish are top-ranked Division 3 team in latest Associated Press state poll. Team has won 10 consecutive games and is coming off a 100-31 victory over Waupaca last Thursday. Next: Friday vs. Luxemburg-Casco.

4, St. Mary Catholic (16-1): Zephyrs on 11-game winning streak and are ranked No. 8 in latest Associated Press Division 4 poll. Next: Friday at Howards Grove.

5, Fox Valley Lutheran (16-2): Foxes crack top five in rankings and are led in scoring by Emily Jaenke (16.4), Alayna Feidt (13.5) and Lauren Riesop (10.5). Next: Friday at Denmark.

Others: Kaukauna (14-4), New London (14-2), Brillion (15-3), Wrightstown (12-6), Menasha (12-6), Kimberly (10-9), Chilton (10-7).

