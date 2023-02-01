ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4

Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
ALPHARETTA, GA
11Alive

With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
scoopotp.com

Rina Eatery Second Location Comes to Avalon

Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. The new space is located 3180 Avalon Boulevard, directly off of The Plaza between Makers Market & Antico Pizza. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Investor scoops up new Acworth BTR townhome community

A Glen Allen, Virginia, real estate investor purchased the 100-unit Brighton Woodstock build-for-rent townhome community in Acworth on behalf of one of its funds. Brighton Woodstock is a newly built community located at 5900 Woodstock Road, which is approximately five miles from Kennesaw State University. The single-family townhomes feature open...
ACWORTH, GA
appenmedia.com

Hundreds of dogs adopted in last-minute call for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of dogs found homes when people turned out in droves at DeKalb County Animal Services a week after the shelter announced the animals faced euthanizing if space could not be freed up by Jan. 31. LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools

If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools.  Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta

Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
WOODSTOCK, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes

Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Cuban bakery in Decatur makes ‘100 Best Places to Dine in America’ list

Are you tired of the same old wings and pizza in Georgia? It’s time to spice things up with some Cuban flair! The highly anticipated 2023 Yelp “100 Best Places To Dine In America” list has finally been released, and drumroll, please... Georgia has a winner! Decatur’s Buena Gente Cuban Bakery is the delicious restaurant that made the cut.
DECATUR, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA

