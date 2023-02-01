Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4
Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
Eater
An Atlanta Restaurateur Is Bringing Mediterranean Beach Vibes and Street Food to Alpharetta
Atlanta restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Falafel Nation, Bellina Alimentari) is bringing a second location of her Tel Aviv-style street food restaurant Rina to Avalon in Alpharetta this summer. The restaurant takes over the former Goldbergs Bagel space at the complex. Baum opened Rina three years ago at the Ford...
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
scoopotp.com
Rina Eatery Second Location Comes to Avalon
Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. The new space is located 3180 Avalon Boulevard, directly off of The Plaza between Makers Market & Antico Pizza. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Investor scoops up new Acworth BTR townhome community
A Glen Allen, Virginia, real estate investor purchased the 100-unit Brighton Woodstock build-for-rent townhome community in Acworth on behalf of one of its funds. Brighton Woodstock is a newly built community located at 5900 Woodstock Road, which is approximately five miles from Kennesaw State University. The single-family townhomes feature open...
appenmedia.com
Hundreds of dogs adopted in last-minute call for help
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of dogs found homes when people turned out in droves at DeKalb County Animal Services a week after the shelter announced the animals faced euthanizing if space could not be freed up by Jan. 31. LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages DeKalb County...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools
If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools. Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta
Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes
Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
AccessAtlanta
Cuban bakery in Decatur makes ‘100 Best Places to Dine in America’ list
Are you tired of the same old wings and pizza in Georgia? It’s time to spice things up with some Cuban flair! The highly anticipated 2023 Yelp “100 Best Places To Dine In America” list has finally been released, and drumroll, please... Georgia has a winner! Decatur’s Buena Gente Cuban Bakery is the delicious restaurant that made the cut.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
