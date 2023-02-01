Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. The new space is located 3180 Avalon Boulevard, directly off of The Plaza between Makers Market & Antico Pizza. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO