The largest island in Greece, Crete is stuffed full of world-famous archaeological sites and museums, wildlife-rich ecosystems and a staggering range of villa rentals. Floating 99 miles off the south coast of the Greek mainland, Crete is the home of epic Greek legends, blockbuster beaches and Mama Mia! worthy villages. While certain areas have historically drawn a rowdier clientele, much of the island has retained its character and charm. Most people come here to beach but beyond the sun-drenched coastal stretches , there are rugged canyons, snow-capped mountains and layers of vineyards to explore. You could book into a hotel, but a villa rental will give you more flexibility. With dozens of companies to choose from, we’ve selected three of the best places to rent a villa in Crete for a range of budgets and tastes.

25 DAYS AGO