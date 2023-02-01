Read full article on original website
Germany to introduce unlimited train travel for £1.40 a day
Unlimited travel by rail, tram and bus anywhere in Germany will cost €49 per month from some time this year – equivalent to just £1.40 per day.The German Embassy in London announced “the digital Deutschlandticket” on Twitter back in November 2022.Initially it said the unlimited travel pass would be available from January. But later the embassy said: “The Association of German Transport Companies has warned that it may not be possible to roll out this ticket from January.“Everyone is aiming to have the ticket in place asap.”It was then rumoured that the Deutschland ticket would be available from April...
I'm an American who traveled by UK trains for the first time — here's what my 1,200-mile, $240 round trip was like
On a recent trip to the UK, an Insider reporter traveled to Glasgow, London, and Inverness by train. It didn't always go smoothly.
Time Out Global
These European countries are giving out thousands of free train tickets for 2023
Happen to be a (relatively) young German or French citizen? Well, if you do, this one’s for you. The governments of France and Germany are giving out a whopping 60,000 free train tickets this summer – and they’ll be exclusively available to those under the age of 27.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
cruisefever.net
New 24 Day Cruise to Iceland and Greenland Announced
Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced new cruises in 2024 including a 24 day voyage to Greenland and Iceland. From April through October 2024, Holland America Line will offer nearly 30 cruises from Boston including an epic three and a half week cruise that circumnavigates Iceland and stops in 10 ports in Greenland and Canada. The cruise will depart on July 27, 2024 on Volendam.
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
travelawaits.com
Blue Lagoon Vs. Sky Lagoon: 6 Key Differences Between Iceland's Most Famous Lagoons
When you think of visiting Iceland, geothermal pools and luxurious lagoons undoubtedly come to mind. The Blue Lagoon, considered a wonder of the world, is an Instagram favorite with its blue-green waters and has been the go-to for decades. But there’s a new kid on the block in Reykjavik, Sky Lagoon, which was just built in 2021.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
travelmag.com
Where to Rent a Villa in Crete
The largest island in Greece, Crete is stuffed full of world-famous archaeological sites and museums, wildlife-rich ecosystems and a staggering range of villa rentals. Floating 99 miles off the south coast of the Greek mainland, Crete is the home of epic Greek legends, blockbuster beaches and Mama Mia! worthy villages. While certain areas have historically drawn a rowdier clientele, much of the island has retained its character and charm. Most people come here to beach but beyond the sun-drenched coastal stretches , there are rugged canyons, snow-capped mountains and layers of vineyards to explore. You could book into a hotel, but a villa rental will give you more flexibility. With dozens of companies to choose from, we’ve selected three of the best places to rent a villa in Crete for a range of budgets and tastes.
finance-monthly.com
Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget
In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
The best UK holiday destinations for families this half-term
Holidays at home are more popular than ever. Thanks, in part, to the temperamental weather, the UK has a huge array of indoor activities to entertain families. Step outdoors, meanwhile, and there are pretty, pastoral scenes and rugged landscapes to explore, not forgetting our varied coastline, characterful towns and historically important cities. Whether you want to show the children a world-class museum or simply go for a romp in the hills, read on to discover our favourite family holiday spots, then choose your own adventure.The best hotels in the UKJurassic Coast, Dorset Combine traditional seaside fun with monster appreciation on...
travelyourway.net
List of the best tourist attractions in Thailand 2023
Thailand is a popular tourist destination known for its rich culture, delicious cuisine, and beautiful landscapes. The country has a diverse range of attractions that appeal to different interests, making it an ideal destination for solo travelers, families, and groups of friends. Here are the top tourist attractions in Thailand:
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Stunning Wasserauen Ebenalp Switzerland: how to see it! (with photos!)
The first time I saw a photo of Berggasthaus Aescher, a hotel built into the rock face of a mountain in the Swiss Alps I knew I had to go. Berggasthaus, one of the most unique hotels in Switzerland, sits atop Mountain Ebenalp, a small, somewhat unassuming yet stunningly beautiful mountain in the Appenzell region. Wasserauen Ebenalp Alpine Mountain is a magical little piece of Switzerland, blessed with both astounding natural beauty and plenty of opportunities for adventure. We’ll discuss them in this article!
