Storm Team 11: Wet and cold this morning

Cold and Wet

Light rain and drizzle continue in the Tri-Cities with a change to a light wintry mix but with no impact on the roads.

Wednesday Forecast

Colder conditions in northern areas of SW Virginia could lead to some patchy icy road conditions on untreated roads.

Wet Thursday

Another round of moisture moves into the region Thursday with more light rain around the Tri-Cities. Slightly colder conditions in the mountains could lead to a wintry mix, but any accumulations would be limited to the highest of elevations.

Rain chances

Sunny Friday

Conditions finally dry out and clear out Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be chilly with highs near 40.

Better Weekend Ahead

Weekend Outlook

Given the latest model trends, the weekend appears to be mainly dry. Temperatures will be cold especially Saturday morning, but a dry weekend is something highly anticipated at this point.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.