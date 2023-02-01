Storm Team 11: Wet and cold this morning
Cold and Wet
Light rain and drizzle continue in the Tri-Cities with a change to a light wintry mix but with no impact on the roads.
Colder conditions in northern areas of SW Virginia could lead to some patchy icy road conditions on untreated roads.
Wet Thursday
Another round of moisture moves into the region Thursday with more light rain around the Tri-Cities. Slightly colder conditions in the mountains could lead to a wintry mix, but any accumulations would be limited to the highest of elevations.
Sunny Friday
Conditions finally dry out and clear out Friday with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be chilly with highs near 40.
Better Weekend Ahead
Given the latest model trends, the weekend appears to be mainly dry. Temperatures will be cold especially Saturday morning, but a dry weekend is something highly anticipated at this point.
