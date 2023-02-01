ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
New York Post

Landlord more than doubles tenant’s rent to $2.2K, leading to fiery social media backlash

Heartless homeowner. A Florida landlord and real estate investor is facing backlash after he posted a series of videos where he raised the rent of his tenants. In one of the videos, Raul Bolufe of Miami informed a tenant who’s lived at the property for 10 years he would be raising her rent from a lowly $1,100 to $2,500 a month citing “today’s market.” “There’s houses in that area going for $2,500,” Bolufe nonchalantly tells the woman. “We could take the lowered end of $2,000-$2,200.” Part one of the three-part TikTok has gained nearly 2 million views since Bolufe posted it. “Are you kidding...
MIAMI, FL
techaiapp.com

Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery

Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
businesspartnermagazine.com

How To Delete Ads Account on Facebook

You’ve created your business Facebook page. You learned how to advertise your business on this platform. But for the time being, you’re not thinking of running more ads. So how to delete ads account on Facebook?. This action may also benefit your online security because you usually have...
Quartz

The FTC is preparing a wide-ranging antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The potential legal action, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, is expected to target a wide array of the e-commerce giant’s business practices. The FTC has been in the process of investigating Amazon since...
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

‘F–k China’ bumper sticker incorrectly in top Amazon search results

Amazon.com’s marketplace listed a bumper sticker with the slogan “F—k China” as a top search result for China-themed jerseys and T-shirts – stunning a young Asian shopper who needed an outfit for a school event. A source alerted The Post to the listing, first discovered by a Chinese-American teenager who was told to bring in a China-themed jersey for a school event. The student, whose family is from Hong Kong, shopped for the jersey on Amazon. The Post obtained a screenshot of the shopper’s Amazon results for “China flag jersey,” which displayed the bumper stick in the first row, among products that...
Vice

Twitter's Latest Chaotic Move Will Kill the Site's Best Bots, Account Owners Say

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that starting on February 9th, it would no longer be supporting free Application Program Interface (API) access, which allows third-party developers and users to access the app’s data. This decision will have the most impact on bots and researchers, and the owners of popular bot accounts are already sounding the alarm that they'll have to shut down.
Joe Duncan

Lies About the COVID-19 Vaccines Sweep the Internet

Vaccine misinformation has become much more widespread in the past few weeks, catching like wildfire on social media. If you spend any of your time on social media whatsoever, you’ve probably noticed the insane surge of conservative rhetoric blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for pretty much any death, illness, or injury — even ones before the COVID-19 vaccine came out.
game-news24.com

Facebook has changed and is more focused on messages now

Do you remember the times you were speaking exclusively on Facebook, or with your friends, or with your colleagues, or by Facebook Messenger? Well, Facebook is at its best losing its strength, with the vast majority of younger users prefering to go further, with Instagram and, yes, the TikTok. I...

