wgil.com
Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball vs. Alleman Pioneers
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team play host to the Alleman Pioneers in a Western Big 6 Conference game at John Thiel Gym. It’s final regular season home game. Galesburg is 23-6 on the season and in a tie for first in the conference with Geneseo at 9-3. The Pioneers are 16-13 and 6-6. Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson bring you the action at 1:10 for the pre-game and a 1:30 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
Knox Women’s Basketball Clinches Berth in MWC Tourney
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire women’s basketball team became the first Midwest Conference (MWC) team to clinch a berth in the upcoming MWC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The event will be held February 24 and 25 at a location to be determined. The winner of the regular season will host the tournament.
Orpheum Theater Events Picking Up
The Orpheum Theater in Galesburg has a busy schedule coming up starting with “1619:The Journey of a People” Friday night (2/3) at 7:00pm. Coming on March 4, it’s comedienne Reena Calm. Orpheum executive director Erin Glasnovich joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about what’s coming up.
