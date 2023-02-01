The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team play host to the Alleman Pioneers in a Western Big 6 Conference game at John Thiel Gym. It’s final regular season home game. Galesburg is 23-6 on the season and in a tie for first in the conference with Geneseo at 9-3. The Pioneers are 16-13 and 6-6. Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson bring you the action at 1:10 for the pre-game and a 1:30 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO