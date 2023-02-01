ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Parkland Health extends closures as dangerous weather continuesAll Parkland clinics will remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 1

By editorial
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 3 days ago
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas

Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth

King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Office of Homeless Solutions extends activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters in anticipation of inclement weather

DALLAS – The Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) announced Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that OHS is continuing activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter (TIWS) for the night of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code. Additional TIWS days will be activated as necessitated by the weather, which we will continue to monitor closely.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit

On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
MESQUITE, TX
