If you are from Boston, you may have heard about the newest statue revealed in Boston Common, “The Embrace.” The statue was unveiled last week in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day. The initial reactions to this statue have been mixed. Some have enthusiastically supported the artistic direction. Others have raised questions regarding its appearance, and still others have scorned the new statue. According to the creator of the statue, Hank Willis Thomas, it is supposed to represent the relationship between Dr. King and his wife, Loretta Scott King. It is based on a famous 1964 photograph in which the couple embraced after Dr. King had been announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

