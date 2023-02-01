ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football recruiting class 2023: Meet Hugh Freeze's lone National Signing Day addition

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

AUBURN — As was expected, only one player signed to Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

That player was four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb out of Montgomery Catholic, who had been committed to the Tigers since July and finally made things official with Auburn on Wednesday. He joins a class of 18 other high-school signees, all of whom made things official with Auburn during the early signing period in December.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Cobb is the third-highest-ranked player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The only signees rated ahead of him are defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and cornerback Kayin Lee, who flipped from Florida State and Ohio State, respectively. Featured in the class are 10 four-star recruits and nine three-stars. Cobb, four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey and three-star quarterback Hank Brown are the only offensive additions that aren't linemen.

FUTURE RECRUITING: What Thompson QB Trent Seaborn, Antwann Hill said about Auburn football at Junior Day

QUARTERBACKS: Why Hugh Freeze said he wonders if Auburn football's 2023 quarterback is already on campus

Cobb is tabbed as the No. 165 player and the No. 9 running back in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the sixth player from Alabama to join the Tigers' class.

The relatively quiet signing day was to be expected as Auburn, similar to virtually every other program in the country, brought in the vast majority of its talent during the early signing period. With Cobb on board, the 247Sports Composite rates Auburn's class as 17th-best nationally and eighth-best in the SEC.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting class 2023: Meet Hugh Freeze's lone National Signing Day addition

