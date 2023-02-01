ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Community raises $3,000 via GoFundMe to help longtime produce stand owner rebuild after Ian

By Erica Van Buren, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yf9Ox_0kYVrd2S00

Fort Myers resident Kathleen O'Brien and her husband Donald Maki set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for James Stewart, owner of Heights Produce.

“We didn’t know him personally,” said 61-year-old O’Brien. “We’ve driven by many times and noticed after the hurricane (Ian) hit he only had a tent left. He had crates set up to keep his vegetable stand going. Don decided that maybe I should set up a GoFundMe and ask our neighbors all to pitch in.”

The GoFundMe goal was $1,500. As of Monday, 79 people had donated, raising $3,200.

“I realize that Harlem Heights and Iona have been hit really badly by Hurricane Ian,” said O’Brien. “I really didn't think people had the funds or the time to help someone else in need, because we all have our own needs right now. I didn't think it (the goal) should be too high. I didn't want to scare people off. But shockingly everyone has come through.”

Stewart, well known for his tomatoes, has been a fixture in the community for many years. He sells an array of produce including strawberries, cucumbers, peppers, onions, mangoes, avocados, lettuce, celery, and oranges. Pricing varies. For instance strawberries are $4.99 a pound. Mangoes are about $1.50 each.

The stand is located at Gladiolus Drive and School Street across from Gladiolus Food Pantry in south Fort Myers. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Friday 8:30 am to 4 pm and Sunday 8:30 am to 3pm.

“I've been on this corner for 32 years,” said Stewart. “It makes me feel really good to know that so many people in the community support me. It feels good knowing that people do care.”

In case you missed itIs Cape Coral serving up new food truck regulations?

AndCaptiva restaurant, closed since Hurricane Ian, welcomes back guests

Stewart said the best part about his day is connecting with his customers.

“People have said, ‘I don’t want you to go.’ and seeing different faces is really uplifting,” said Stewart.

The main reason for the GoFundMe is to help Stewart rebuild.

“I need a building,” said Stewart. “In fact, I want a bigger building. There are kids that stand on the corner (near his stand) to catch the bus. They have to stand in the rain. If I build a bigger building I can offer them the opportunity to stand indoors while they wait on the school bus.”

Stewart said the county requires him to get an architect to draw up plans before he can rebuild.

“I’m looking for an architect,” he said. “Right now a lot of them are tied up with all the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. I don't try to fight against the county. Rules are rules. They can't let everybody come and just put stuff up. If they did, that would be a problem.”

When Stewart isn’t selling produce he’s rocking out with his fellow bandmates.

“On Friday nights I play in a rock 'n' roll band called ESP at the Pickle-N-Pub,” said Stewart. “I play bass guitar. I’ve been playing for five years.”

Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting https://gofund.me/f103c11d

Erica Van Buren is the underserved communities reporter for The News-Press and Naples Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@gannett.com or on Twitter: @EricaVanBuren32

