Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
superhits106.com
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
KCRG.com
None injured after Saturday morning fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a two story residential building located in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning. At the scene, crews went inside through the front door and successfully battled the flames on...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCRG.com
Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter
An eastern Iowa city known for its network of cameras designed to stop crime may add even more in an effort to slow down traffic. The City says Convivium Urban Farmstead plans to transform the first floor restaurant space into a kitchen that can be rented to the public, provide free weekly meals, and offer pop-up restaurant space for entrepreneurs.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero misses deadline to give information to Iowa DNR
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The company involved in an explosion from late last year in Marengo missed its deadline to hand information over to the Iowa DNR. The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week.
KCRG.com
Linn County gives update on Devonna Walker case
A decision this weekend will determine if Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status for the Democratic caucuses. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
offtackleempire.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Is A Chickenshit Outfit No Matter What Orange Krush Did
I don’t trust my colleagues to accurately report on the Orange Krush situation around this Saturday’s Illinois Fighting Illini basketball game against one of the Big Ten’s basketball NPC’s. So let me explain one of the greatest traditions in college basketball, the procedural misstep made this...
KCRG.com
One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
cbs2iowa.com
UnityPoint to open emergency room in Marion by summer of 2024
MARION, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital plans to open an off-campus emergency room in Marion by the summer of 2024. The site will be at 3301 Armar Drive just off 1st Avenue East near the Carlos O'Kelly's and The M.A.C. Construction will start on the 10,000...
KCRG.com
Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
A decision this weekend will determine if Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status for the Democratic caucuses. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation to hold seasonal job fair
Diamond faces charges of First Degree Murder, First Degree Robbery as well as weapons charges. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. DNC set to vote on 2024 caucus calendar. Updated: 5 hours...
blackheartgoldpants.com
An Updated Look at the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Resume
A little over a week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were fresh off a pair of losses as the roller coaster ride of 2022-2023 took a dip downward. That, of course, came just after the home matchup against Northwestern derailed what looked like a five-game winning streak that itself changed the course of the season after the calendar turned to 2023.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa's 29th annual Dance Marathon begins Friday
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
Comments / 0