Black History Month: Doug Williams discusses the impact of Grambling's Eddie Robinson

In recognition of February as Black History Month, the USA TODAY Network is taking a look at individuals who impacted athletics in North Louisiana. First on the list is former Grambling State football coach Eddie Robinson.

Robinson was born in East Feliciana Parish as the son of a sharecropper and a domestic worker, but rose to become one of the most successful coaches in the country’s history. Before he died in 2007 at the age of 88, Robinson sent 200 players to the NFL, posted a 408-165-15 record and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Robinson’s success on the field is almost unmatched, but his efforts at building character in the young men who came under his purview had a lasting effect.

“There is no doubt Coach Rob had an impact on who I am and where I am today because of lessons he taught,” Super Bowl XXII MVP and GSU quarterback Doug Williams told the USA TODAY Network. “Both of my brothers played at Grambling, and he impacted them as well. I talk to Shack Harris daily and we’re almost always asking, ‘What would Coach Rob do in this situation?’”

Robinson coached the bulk of his career (1945-1997) at Grambling, the most widely celebrated HBCU. He said he took the job offer from former GSU President Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones because Black coaches had few opportunities in the 1940s.

Even so, Robinson managed to make a huge impact on the sports landscape far beyond Louisiana.

