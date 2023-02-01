ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Erin O’Toole: One year later

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading the Ottawa Playbook. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey, with Zi-Ann Lum and Maura Forrest. Today, a year after his ouster, we publish an exclusive interview with former Tory leader ERIN O'TOOLE. Plus, SAMEER ZUBERI passes a historic motion in the House. Also, JASON KENNEY is back in the game. (And we totally called the gig.)
POLITICO

Why Erin O’Toole is speaking up

OTTAWA — Erin O’Toole, the former leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, knows Parliament Hill from the inside and out. He led the Conservative Party in the last election campaign and won the popular vote — as he’ll remind anyone willing to listen. But he lost the election. After Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won the most seats, the knives came out for O’Toole.
POLITICO

5 questions for crypto’s Sheila Warren

Happy Friday and welcome to the Future in 5 Questions. Today, we have Sheila Warren — the CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the leading advocacy organization for cryptocurrency and blockchain groups. She’s also the co-host of Money Reimagined, a CoinDesk TV show and podcast. As part of her decade-long career in tech policy strategy, Warren founded the blockchain and digital assets team for WEF, the group that hosts Davos.
POLITICO

Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar

BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Amazon adds another antitrust lobbyist

NEW BUSINESS: Fresh off a year in which it spent more money on lobbying than ever before, Amazon is showing no signs of slowing down. The e-commerce giant has retained Stewart Jeffries of Jeffries Strategies to lobby on competition, data privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability, according to newly filed disclosures.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Will a divided Congress give hospitals what they want?

HOSPITALS LOOK AHEAD — The American Hospital Association, one of the biggest health advocacy groups in the country, released its policy agenda for the coming year — focusing on solving workforce shortages and securing more federal money for hospitals. Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA’s senior vice president for federal...
POLITICO

Dentons poaches Denham

DENHAM JUMPS TO DENTONS: Dentons has landed another former member of Congress for its fast-growing lobbying practice, poaching former California GOP Rep. Jeff Denham from K&L Gates to bring partisan equilibrium to the government relations shop led by former Rep. Joe Crowley, who recruited him to the firm. — Denham,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The dangers of being a female politician

Good morning, rulers! I’m usually the producer for Women Rule, but I’m stepping in today as your guest-host. Good to meet you all. Wednesday night, New Jersey councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Recession? What recession?

BLOWOUT — So a funny thing happened on the way to that recessioneveryone keeps talking about. The U.S. economy gained over half a million jobs in January, blowing out expectations, crushing (for now) the idea of a cooling labor market and getting the economics world abuzz about the possibility that this time really could be different.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Crypto’s new challenge: The community bank lobby

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy