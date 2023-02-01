Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Erin O’Toole: One year later
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading the Ottawa Playbook. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey, with Zi-Ann Lum and Maura Forrest. Today, a year after his ouster, we publish an exclusive interview with former Tory leader ERIN O'TOOLE. Plus, SAMEER ZUBERI passes a historic motion in the House. Also, JASON KENNEY is back in the game. (And we totally called the gig.)
POLITICO
Why Erin O’Toole is speaking up
OTTAWA — Erin O’Toole, the former leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, knows Parliament Hill from the inside and out. He led the Conservative Party in the last election campaign and won the popular vote — as he’ll remind anyone willing to listen. But he lost the election. After Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won the most seats, the knives came out for O’Toole.
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
Biden on Chinese balloon: 'We’re going to take care of it'
China has denied that it was using the balloon to spy on the U.S.
Senate Democrat joins GOP in thumping Biden over Chinese balloon response
Sen. Jon Tester said he plans to hold a hearing “to get real answers” from the Biden administration on the violation of U.S. airspace.
POLITICO
5 questions for crypto’s Sheila Warren
Happy Friday and welcome to the Future in 5 Questions. Today, we have Sheila Warren — the CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the leading advocacy organization for cryptocurrency and blockchain groups. She’s also the co-host of Money Reimagined, a CoinDesk TV show and podcast. As part of her decade-long career in tech policy strategy, Warren founded the blockchain and digital assets team for WEF, the group that hosts Davos.
POLITICO
Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar
BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
Drone maker offers to sell 2 Reapers to Ukraine for $1
Although, Kyiv would be on the hook for shipping and maintenance costs.
Biden on robust jobs numbers: The ‘critics and cynics are wrong’
Noting the 3.4 percent jobless rate, the lowest since May 1969, the president said “the Biden economic play is working.”
POLITICO
Amazon adds another antitrust lobbyist
NEW BUSINESS: Fresh off a year in which it spent more money on lobbying than ever before, Amazon is showing no signs of slowing down. The e-commerce giant has retained Stewart Jeffries of Jeffries Strategies to lobby on competition, data privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability, according to newly filed disclosures.
China’s Mideast buildup stirs security worries for U.S.
Chinese state-owned companies are making billions of dollars in investments near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's prime conduits for oil shipments — a move that could lay the groundwork for a future military presence.
The Surprising Reason Europe Came Together Against Putin
A major advance in translation technology means that Ukrainians can inform and debunk in real time. The world hasn’t seen a weapon quite like it before.
POLITICO
Will a divided Congress give hospitals what they want?
HOSPITALS LOOK AHEAD — The American Hospital Association, one of the biggest health advocacy groups in the country, released its policy agenda for the coming year — focusing on solving workforce shortages and securing more federal money for hospitals. Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA’s senior vice president for federal...
McCarthy calls for intel briefing on Chinese spy balloon over Montana
Lawmakers also demand "full and accurate accounting" of what happened.
It’s 2023. Why are militaries still using spy balloons?
Experts say they're cheap, can carry a lot, and can hang out for a long time.
POLITICO
Dentons poaches Denham
DENHAM JUMPS TO DENTONS: Dentons has landed another former member of Congress for its fast-growing lobbying practice, poaching former California GOP Rep. Jeff Denham from K&L Gates to bring partisan equilibrium to the government relations shop led by former Rep. Joe Crowley, who recruited him to the firm. — Denham,...
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
The confirmation comes as reports in Costa Rica showed a similar aircraft to the one above the U.S. flying above that country’s western coast.
POLITICO
The dangers of being a female politician
Good morning, rulers! I’m usually the producer for Women Rule, but I’m stepping in today as your guest-host. Good to meet you all. Wednesday night, New Jersey councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
POLITICO
Recession? What recession?
BLOWOUT — So a funny thing happened on the way to that recessioneveryone keeps talking about. The U.S. economy gained over half a million jobs in January, blowing out expectations, crushing (for now) the idea of a cooling labor market and getting the economics world abuzz about the possibility that this time really could be different.
POLITICO
Crypto’s new challenge: The community bank lobby
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Comments / 0