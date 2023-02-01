5 things to know about the girls basketball stretch run in Portage County

As we enter the home stretch of the girls basketball season, with the postseason brackets already out, here are five things to watch out for:

1. Garfield, Rootstown lead league title races

Let’s start with a quick summary of local teams contending for titles and then we’ll get into more detail on a couple of those races and a few other items of note.

The G-Men and Rovers enter the home stretch in first place in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier and Portage Trail Conference, respectively.

Rootstown is chasing its second straight league title, after splitting with Mogadore last season, while Garfield is looking for its first conference championship since switching from the PTC to the MVAC. (A league title would make it two in three years for the G-Men, who also captured the trophy in their final year in the PTC.)

At 5-1 in league play, Southeast still has a shot at the PTC crown, but the Pirates would likely need to beat the Wildcats Wednesday and the Rovers the following Wednesday.

2. Garfield has a tough fight ahead

For Garfield, which is 11-1 in league play, it's going to be a fight to the finish with Crestview (9-1) and Brookfield (9-3) still in the fray, and the G-Men hosting both teams in the coming weeks.

First up, Garfield hosts Crestview Thursday, which it topped 60-49 back on Jan. 5. A win would clinch a share of the league championship. A loss would mean the G-Men would need some help, likely in the form of Liberty upsetting Crestview. (That's certainly possible given the Leopards just upset the Warriors this past weekend.)

Crestview freshman star Addison Rhodes had one of her toughest shooting nights in her team's first match-up with Garfield, going 5-of-19 from the field, but she is extremely dangerous, as she's averaging 20.4 points. Meanwhile, sophomore Luvrain Gaskins has delivered one double-double after another for the Rebels.

Brookfield, the lone team to top Garfield this season, comes to Garrettsville days later and boasts another one of the league's top players in Sophia Hook. The G-Men got a first-hand glimpse of what Hook can do in that first meeting as she poured in 23 points with Cailey Wellman nearly tacking on a double-double (9 points, 14 rebounds).

While it's possible that one win would be enough for a title, Garfield's best shot at a championship is to top Brookfield and Crestview.

3. A closer look at the PTC

While the G-Men and Rebels are, to some degree, perched side-by-side atop the MVAC Gray Tier (Garfield has more wins, but the teams both have just one league loss), the Rovers stand alone atop the PTC, holding a 6-0 record with two league games remaining. Their final conference game may well be their toughest remaining task as they visit rival Southeast, with the Palace at Palmyra long known for the home-court advantage it provides.

The challenge for the Pirates, who have racked up 13 wins, has been scoring, whether it was being held to 27 points against the Red Devils Monday or being held to five second-half points the first time they faced the Rovers. That said, Southeast can always be counted on to play relentless defense and certainly has significant talent, including the poised Cami McPeak at the point, an athletic wing in Anna Keto and a post on the rise in Kayla Grope. Meanwhile, Rootstown boasts one of the area’s best frontcourts, led by Nadia Lough, who had a double-double in her first game against Southeast this season. Maybe the biggest “X” factor is the Pirates limiting turnovers and second-chance points as the Rovers had a sizable advantage in shot attempts (51-28) in their first match-up.

4. MAC teams making moves

Norton is almost assuredly going to win the Metro for the seventh straight season, barring a shocking upset. While the Panthers' 74-game Metro winning streak has finally come to an end, they've still won 77 of their last 78 and all that stands in the way of another league title is Cloverleaf (which Norton beat 55-17 its first time through league play) and Ravenna (68-17). Norton currently holds a one-game lead (at 11-1 in the MAC) over Streetsboro (10-2) and Woodridge (9-2) with two to play, so one win would clinch a share of the title while two would make it outright.

That said, Field and Streetsboro have made their mark this season and have plenty to play for in the coming weeks.

The Rockets, who ended the Panthers' 74-game win streak with a 49-42 victory Jan. 9, have a must-watch game coming up against the Bulldogs. Woodridge handed Streetsboro arguably its most frustrating setback of the season, 56-38 on Dec. 16, one that arguably cost the Rockets their shot at a league title. This Streetsboro team, made up largely of freshmen and sophomores, has battled a who's who of opponents since (including Chippewa and Toledo Central Catholic) and will surely be out for revenge against Woodridge. This also is a great chance to watch two posts who are getting Division I looks in Bulldogs junior Cameron Hoover and Rockets sophomore Naomi Benson.

Days later, the Falcons get their second shot at the Bulldogs. (Woodridge won 46-35 in Peninsula.) Field, which nearly topped Norton a few days ago with its comeback falling just short, hopes to cement its first winning season in Metro play since 2019-2020. Like the Rockets, the Falcons have a deadly young core, with Delilah Rahe emerging as one of the area's best players and Maddie Jacobs taking an increasingly prominent role alongside the Harlin sisters.

5. Suburban teams gaining momentum

Aurora and Roosevelt both got off to understandable tough starts to the season, with the Greenmen adjusting to life without graduated star scorer Ava Ryncarz and the Rough Riders dealing with an injury to Ari Crockett. Both teams appear to be hitting their stride of late. Aurora bounced back from a six-game skid, capped by a 16-point loss at Roosevelt, by winning four of five, including road wins over Chardon and Revere and a Berkshire Hoopfest triumph against Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin. Roosevelt, meanwhile, shook off a 2-6 start by winning seven of its last 12, highlighted by a three-game win streak that included an emotional triumph at rival Cuyahoga Falls.

All of which adds an extra layer of excitement to both teams' Suburban American finale that pits the Greenmen and Rough Riders against each other Saturday afternoon.