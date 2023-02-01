ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

As Black History Month starts, can’t we resolve to be honest about Missouri’s past? | Opinion

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpdrL_0kYVqrBb00

Our nation heads into this Black History Month with nerves raw yet again. Last Friday, footage of the savage fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers shocked our conscience, and brought back painful memories of 1991 in Los Angeles. That year, we watched as another video went viral — long before TikTok and Twitter — graphically showing the brutal beating of a Black man named Rodney King by four police officers. When the lawmen were acquitted months later, a violent uprising killed 63 and caused almost $1 billion in property damage .

The old cliche warns us that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. So did we grow as a society after watching that carnage? Did we engage in a sustained, nationwide conversation about ratcheting down tensions between law enforcement and the communities they police?

Unfortunately, no. Rodney King became yet another symbol for both sides in the sickening debate we continue to hash out over race relations. To one “side,” King’s case was a vivid illustration of how African Americans feel targeted and overpoliced. To the other, it showed how difficult law enforcement is: He was a robbery parolee who was intoxicated when he fled from police. If he had just complied with instructions, the assault never would have happened.

Is the story any different today? Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Amadou Diallo, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson, Freddie Gray and far too many others have put faces and names to the injustice so many of us experience. There’s good reason to believe the Black Lives Matter movement has opened eyes in recent years.

“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” Steve Mulroy said when announcing a grand jury had returned indictments for second-degree murder against the officers in Tyre Nichols’ death. Mulroy is the county district attorney serving Memphis, and he campaigned for the job promising more transparency in law enforcement and more accountability to the community.

“If there is any silver lining to be drawn from this very dark cloud,” he said, “it’s that perhaps this incident can open a broader conversation about the need for police reform.”

That conversation is important — but we can’t kid ourselves that all of us are already having it. Civitas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in St. Louis, recently asked its class of interns to read the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project . Reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones’ controversial work has been the focus of much praise and scorn since it was first published in The New York Times Magazine in 2019. Tracing the arrival of a slave ship that year to the English colony of Virginia, it begins: “No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed.”

Hannah-Jones’ work “ made me look at the Constitution from a different angle ,” Civitas quotes its intern Myla. “Before reading this article, I had never realized that our right to property included enslaved Black people.”

“Despite living in a household of a proud advocate of Black culture and teachings, my father, I was surprised by many of the things I have read,” said Martriana. So if this is all news to young people patriotic enough to seek an internship at an organization such as Civitas — which works on Model United Nations and other responsible citizenship initiatives — imagine how many other kids never even realized there are alternative perspectives on our history.

That’s why it’s so dispiriting that multiple pieces of legislation have been introduced in both Missouri’s and Kansas’ statehouses in recent years to limit how teachers can talk about our real, fraught past . Kansas may have been a fiercely proud free state, but schoolkids need to know about the wrangling that allowed Missouri to become the northernmost slave-owning state in the Union .

“I think people who say learning these lessons just hurts their kids’ feelings — they’re selling their children short,” said Carmeletta Williams, executive director of the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City. “They’re saying their kids are not bright enough to understand the truth. They need to quit denigrating their own children.”

So here’s a challenge for every proud American who wants this nation to live up to the promise that originally applied only to white property owners : Let this Black History Month be a new chance to commit ourselves to the idea that all of us are created equal, and that our government requires the consent of the governed. That means every one of us deserves an equal voice — in the Capitol and in the classroom.

Comments / 80

jesse verastigo
3d ago

Why is the past SO IMPORTANT when it's the FUTURE WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO FOCUS ON. You keep looking into the past, YOU'RE STUCK IN PLACE UNTIL YOU TURN FACE FORWARD AND LETTING THE PAST GO. DON'T GIVE UP, JUST LET GO

Reply(21)
23
ethical journalism
3d ago

1619 has been debunked as fiction, false conclusions and some outright lies. I know KC STAR is broke but truth is as cheap to print as crap.

Reply(1)
21
Tara Dreke
3d ago

If the past is not examined then we are doomed to repeat those poor behaviors. Even Europe doesn't forget. It's not like they embrace it, but they keep the reminders so as to avoid repeat. Certainly push for the future, but there'll be no progress without knowledge.

Reply
8
Related
KICK AM 1530

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Here Are 5 Odd Random Facts About The State of Missouri

You've probably heard the quote, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them." The quote is from the 1948 film "The Naked City", and speaks to the idea that everyone has a story. States have stories too, and Missouri is no exception. Here are five of the ones that are a little bit odd and random.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The rainbow connection

There’s a sweeping effort to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation in Republican-controlled legislatures across the country. Missouri is leading the way, but Kansas lawmakers have introduced their fair share as well.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she spoke lovingly of her son. “The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” she said, urging Congress to pass police reform. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.
MEMPHIS, TN
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
showmeprogress.com

Are you certain it wasn’t Rick Brattin (r)?

Remember this from the republican 4th Congressional District primary?:. Some of the expenditures by Missourians for Truth PAC:. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/18/2022 $17,680.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/11/2022 $22,310.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD,...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine

Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
934
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy