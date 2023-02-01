ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Meet all 28 Future Black History Makers of Fayetteville

By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zBus_0kYVqfq700

In honor of Black History Month 2023, The Fayetteville Observer has partnered with Cumberland County Schools to spotlight 28 Future Black History Makers in our elementary schools.

These students are standouts for a variety of reasons, from academics and athletics to artistry, kindness and drive.

WATCH: Fayetteville's Future Black History Makers: Who is an African-American figure you admire?

WATCH: Fayetteville's Future Black History Makers: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Click the individual links to read more about our Future Black History Makers.

Jadyn Basnight , Bill Hefner Elementary School

Laiyah Berrien , Alma Easom Elementary School

Aria Bounds , Loyd Auman Elementary School

Todd , Lake Rim Elementary School

Timothy L. Bright Jr. , Loyd Auman Elementary School

Keith Campbell , W.H. Owen Elementary School

Ebony Carter , Westarea Elementary School

Sir'Leland E. Davis III , J.W. Seabrook Elementary School

Richard Evans Jr. , Baldwin Elementary School

Makensley Freeman , Brentwood Elementary School

Arielle Gourdine . Stoney Point Elementary School

O'Mear Ty'Ree Graham , W.H. Owen Elementary School

Amir Halsey , Bill Hefner Elementary School

Julian Holmes , Brentwood Elementary School

Jameson James , Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School

Azani Jennings , Lake Rim Elementary School

MaKenzie Jones , Gray's Creek Elementary School

Nylah Mann , Warrenwood Elementary School

McKenzie Mills , W.H. Owen Elementary School

London Myles , District 7 Elementary School

Mariah Reynolds , Bill Hefner Elementary School

Serenity Sanders , Bill Hefner Elementary School

Makai Sillekens-Longworth , District 7 Elementary School

Tavares Andron Smith Jr. , Cliffdale Elementary School

Mason , New Century International Elementary School

Carter Thornton , Cumberland Academy K-5 Virtual School

Makayla , Glendale Acres Elementary School

Alyvia Wright , District 7 Elementary School

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Meet all 28 Future Black History Makers of Fayetteville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
hokenews.com

Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies

By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
The Albany Herald

Westover Patriots sign scholarship letters of Intent

Three Westover High School seniors agreed to continue their education and their football careers Wednesday in a ceremony at Westover High School. (Left to Right) ZyMarrion Starling wil be headed to Shorter University, DeAndre Chatmon will be heading to Tuskegee University, and Deangelo Jones is headed to Georgia Knights Prep in Snellville, Ga.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy