MLS Season Pass launches on Apple TV. Here's what rocks, what needs work in the app

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app launched Wednesday, kicking off a 10-year media partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, which will air every regular-season, MLS Cup Playoff and Leagues Cup game, starting on Feb. 25.

Fans can subscribe for $14.99 per month or $99 per season. However, existing Apple TV+ subscribers may secure MLS Season Pass access for $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Season ticket account holders already have MLS Season Pass built into their price point.

When the regular season starts in 24 days, there will be fan familiarity with the expected 80-90 broadcasters calling games, which will be reportedly produced by third-party IMG. Former ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman, Fox Sports and Atlanta United analyst Maurice Edu, LA Galaxy's Cobi Jones and Nashville SC's Jamie Watson are some of the 49 broadcasters who MLS and Apple confirmed will be in the booth.

I received an exclusive preview of MLS Season Pass. First-of-its-kind content inside the subscription service like the featured tab showcasing each club's traditions and rituals, aerial footage of every soccer stadium and a five-hour whip-around show on game days (Wednesdays, Saturdays) will be the prolific scorers for the app available in 100 countries and regions, without blackouts. But with the aforementioned platform, a few player- and club-focused content features are missing. Here's how I see it:

What rocks

MLS Whip-Around Show

We don't know what the program's name will be, but we do know who.

NHL on TNT host Liam McHugh and long-time MLS host Jillian Sakovits will continue their roles on the whip-around show, as will studio analysts and MLS icons Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips. In Spanish, there's host Tony Cherchi and analyst Diego Valeri. In French, Frederic Lord and Sebastian Le Toux.

The show featuring live look-ins, pregame and postgame coverage airs 6:30-11:30 p.m. CT.

The Rituals

Timber Joey chops pieces of logs off at Providence Park after every Portland Timbers goal. Minnesota United fans sing "Wonderwall" by Oasis after a win. The Rituals tab is home to the stories that explain why, as well as background stories about the culture of clubs that may not be as commonly known.

The expectation is this treasure will be further filled out as the MLS Season Pass grows older, which the league said will be club-led content.

Drone tours

Nashville SC opened the largest soccer-specific stadium, Geodis Park (30,109), just nine months ago and it is one of 29 soccer stadiums in the league. In the MLS Season Pass, drone tours explore many of them, not to mention aerial shots of each venue hosting games this season.

What needs work

Analysis...from the coaches

Something is missing entirely from this new platform.

The NBA app has "Coach's Corner." So what about "Manager's Masterclass" in MLS Season Pass?

For the newborn soccer fan and the former player, alike, how about Gerhard Struber explaining the New York Red Bulls pressing system, LAFC's Steven Cherundolo teaching the power of possession and the Seattle Sounders' Brian Schmetzer showcasing how to break down teams in a back-three formation.

Player, club profiles

Player profiles on Nashville's Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman live on the top slide after clicking on Nashville's page.

But there are notable stories — which cover the players and organizations who've had a direct impact on MLS — that are missing: first, Black Players For Change, the independent organization comprised of nearly 200 Black players, coaches and staff who collectively changed the league's focus on race and equity, its diversity policy, among other initiatives. That's a series of stories worth telling globally.

