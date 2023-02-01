ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt football recruiting: Live updates from National Signing Day

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Like most programs these days, Vanderbilt football mostly filled in its 2023 class during the early signing period in December. But the Commodores are also expected to sign one or two more high school players on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The current high school class, which includes recent linebacker commit Bryan Longwell, ranks 50th in the 247Sports Composite, 14th in the SEC prior to signing day. Three players have already enrolled: running backs Sedrick Alexander and Jailen Ruth, and linebacker Ethan Crisp.

Vanderbilt also has one scholarship transfer commit, edge rusher Aeneas DiCosmo from Stanford, as well as two other preferred walk-ons: linebacker Carson Casteel from Michigan State and defensive lineman Jacob Katona from Stanford.

The Commodores finished 5-7 in 2022 and are looking to build on that in 2023. They did lose four key contributors: running back Ray Davis transferred to Kentucky and tight ends Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald and linebacker Anfernee Orji declared for the NFL Draft. But several other standouts, like quarterback AJ Swann and receiver Will Sheppard, will be back.

Follow along for live updates as players sign their National Letter of Intent:

TRANSFER PORTALVanderbilt football transfer portal 2023: Key departures and returners for Clark Lea

LEA ON TYRE NICHOLSVanderbilt football coach Clark Lea calls Tyre Nichols video 'infuriating'

