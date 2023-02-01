North Platte star wrestler Ryan Fox voted SBLive's Nebraska high school athlete of the week (Jan. 16-22)
North Platte senior wrestler Ryan Fox was voted SBLive’s Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22.
Fox picked up 16,262 votes (45.19%). Wahoo girls wrestler Kaylee Ricketts was second and tallied 11,044 votes (30.69%).
Fox, a 152-pounder, dominated at a tournament in Lexington, pinning all three opponents after a first-round bye and defeated foes with 19, 24 and 28 wins on the season. Only three opponents have forced him into a full six-minute match, and only one of those was able to keep the scoring margin to less than a major decision.
