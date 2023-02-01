ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Unpacking starting lineup for Arkansas baseball on opening day? Our predictions for 2023

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBwej_0kYVqTCH00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball's 2023 season is just over two weeks away. The Razorbacks are generating as much hype as ever, appearing as high as No. 4 in preseason rankings.

Arkansas opens the season at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks' first matchup will be against Texas on Feb. 17.

Only two regular starters from last season's batting order remain on the roster. So who might start for the Razorbacks in their first game of the season? Here are our predictions.

1. Tavian Josenberger — CF

Josenberger transferred to Arkansas from Kansas, where he started as a freshman and sophomore. The switch hitter has a career .296 batting average with three home runs and 54 RBIs. Coach Dave Van Horn said at the start of spring practice that Josenberger was the frontrunner in center.

2. Peyton Stovall — 2B

Stovall is one of two regular starters from last season to return, but this year, he'll be at a new position. He's a natural middle infielder, but he played at first last season while Arkansas relied on the dynamic duo of Jalen Battles at short and Robert Moore at second. This year, he'll be back at his usual position: second base.

3. Jared Wegner — LF

Wegner started at Creighton last season, and Van Horn said the transfer brings valuable experience and maturity to the lineup. He was one of the Bluejays' top hitters, slashing .343/.459/.635 with a team-high 11 home runs. Expect to see him in left, according to Van Horn.

4. Brady Slavens — 1B

Slavens is the second of Arkansas' two regular starters to return. He spent last season primarily at designated hitter, where he hit .255/.332/.523 with a team-high 16 home runs. After having surgery on his elbow in the offseason, Slavens is back and expected to play first base.

5. Caleb Cali — DH

While he's also a contender at third base, Cali's bat makes him a solid candidate at designated hitter if Van Horn makes a different choice there. The former junior college All-American hit .438 last season with 17 home runs at College of Central Florida.

6. John Bolton — SS

Bolton, a grad transfer from Austin Peay, exited fall practice as the frontrunner at short. Junior college product Harold Coll is also in the running, but Van Horn said at the start of preseason practices that Coll has the bigger bat, but Bolton was the more consistent defensive player. Watch for the two to compete for the permanent job early on.

7. Jace Bohrofen — RF

Bohrofen is a returner from last season, but he appeared in 32 games while dealing with injuries and struggles at the plate. Van Horn said the junior has shown vast improvement in the offseason and appears much more comfortable headed into 2023. He expects the former Oklahoma outfielder to start in right.

8. Kendall Diggs — 3B

Third base is one of the biggest question marks for Arkansas. Diggs, Cali and Jayson Jones are all in the running for the job. Diggs came off the bench and impressed at the plate last season, including a memorable walk-off home run against Ole Miss. His offensive ability could give him an edge and land him at third.

9. Hudson Polk — C

Polk, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, is one of three new catchers on the roster. Horn said Polk was the most consistent defensive catcher in fall practices, and he was leading the bunch headed into preseason practice. Keep an eye on junior college product Parker Rowland and New Mexico State transfer Cal Kilgore behind him.

P: Hagen Smith, LHP

Van Horn could go with a number of arms as his opening day starter. He said he sees Smith, Will McEntire, Jaxon Wiggins and perhaps Brady Tygart as starters for this season, and he called this year's pitching depth the best he's ever had. Smith was the Saturday starter most of last year, and he threw more innings in 2022 than any returning pitcher. He's proven himself in big games, and he's a strong option to start the Razorbacks' 2023 debut.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Unpacking starting lineup for Arkansas baseball on opening day? Our predictions for 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects

After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KX News

Shiloh Christian standouts sign to play college athletics

Four Shiloh Christian School athletes signed their letters of intent on Friday to continue playing sports at the college level. Skyhawks’ quarterback Joey Desir signed with Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern won the 2022 NAIA National Championship. Darrick Even will also stay on the gridiron for college after signing to play with Dakota […]
BISMARCK, ND
KHBS

Update on tonight's refreeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas

Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
ROGERS, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Here are a few photos from Wednesday morning in Fayetteville

Residents in Fayetteville awoke to another morning of slick road conditions on Wednesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for more of the same on Thursday. A new round of winter weather could come Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are predicting a slight chance...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Why experts say you should clean your car after winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and multiple county road departments have been spreading salt mixtures on roadways in order to combat the ice. Nick Jones with AAMCO Transmissions and Zack Roller with NWA Mobile Detail explains that those chemicals could present an issue for drivers. "We...
ROGERS, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy