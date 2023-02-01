Is Mikey Williams having best season for Penny Hardaway's 2023 Memphis basketball class?

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway signed four Class of 2023 prospects last fall and three more have committed to the Tigers.

The group – headlined by 5-star guard Mikey Williams – is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, behind Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State and UConn. The Tigers have signed Williams, JJ Taylor, Ashton Hardaway and Carl Cherenfant.

Ty-Laur Johnson, David Tubek and Ryan Forrest each pledged to Memphis last fall but remain unsigned. They are eligible to sign beginning April 12.

The Tigers will say goodbye to at least five players after this season, as Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax, DeAndre Williams, Elijah McCadden and Damaria Franklin have no eligibility remaining. It is unclear how many of the other eight players on scholarship will be back next season.

With Memphis’ signees and current commitments winding down their senior seasons, here is a player-by-player breakdown of their performances so far:

Mikey Williams

The explosive 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard has appeared in 21 games for San Ysidro (Calif.), which is 14-10. The 26 th -ranked recruit in the nation is averaging 24.8 points, 9.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds. Williams is shooting 43.3% from the field.

JJ Taylor

The 6-7, 185-pound 4-star wing – ranked No. 71 in the 2023 class – leads San Ysidro with 26.5 points per game (22 games) on 36.1% shooting. Taylor is also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.

Ashton Hardaway

Sierra Canyon’s (Calif.) 4-star, 6-7 wing (the No. 101 recruit in the country) and Hardaway’s son, has appeared in 32 games and is averaging 14.9 points. He has put up 20 or more in six games with a season-high of 42 versus Chaminade on Jan. 31, highlighted by a 10-of-15 game from the 3-point line. Sierra Canyon, where Hardaway teams with Memphis recruit Bronny James among others, is 20-6.

Carl Cherenfant

The 4-star (No. 107) wing has played in 16 games for Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale). Despite the team’s struggles (6-13), Cherenfant has put together a strong campaign. He is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also shooting 50% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line.

Ty-Laur Johnson

A traditional point guard, Johnson (6-0, 160) is rated a 4-star prospect and No. 69 overall. In 11 games for Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), Johnson is scoring 18 points a game, while putting up 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. He is shooting 36% from the floor and 28.3% beyond the arc.

David Tubek

The Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) wing has helped his team to a 23-4 record. The 6-6, 215-pound three-star (No. 260) has registered 20.9 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 46% from three.

Ryan Forrest

Originally from Marion, Ark., the Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) guard (6-3, 200) has played in 12 games, his first at the school. He is averaging 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists, while shooting 45% from the floor.

