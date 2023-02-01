ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers named Hometown Hero of the Month for February

By Jillian Fellows, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
CHEBOYGAN — Navy veteran Curtis Chambers was recently named Cheboygan County's Hometown Hero for the month of February.

Chambers served in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1976. According to the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee, following his Navy service, Chambers has devoted himself to serving the local community.

Chambers has served as tribal chairperson for the Cheboygan Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians for nearly a decade. He has also served as a team leader of the disaster response team and has been a member the Cheboygan Knights of Columbus.

Most recently, he served as county commissioner for Cheboygan County’s First District.

The goal of the Hometown Hero program is to recognize veterans who have not only served their country, but have also given back to the community in which they live and have a positive impact.

Members of the community can nominate a veteran to receive the award by filling out a form. These forms need to contain the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military and why the nominating person feels the veteran should be honored.

These forms can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Office in Room 122, on the lower level of the Cheboygan County Building. The form can also be found online.

Completed forms can be returned to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI 49721.

