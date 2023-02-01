Live updates on Arkansas Razorbacks football recruiting on 2023 national signing day

FAYETTEVILLE — The regular signing period for football begins Wednesday, and Arkansas will add to its 2023 recruiting class.

Arkansas signed 19 of its 20 commitments during the early signing period in December. The lone holdout was four-star tight end Shamar Easter. The in-state product delayed his signing to visit the Razorbacks' former tight ends coach in his new role as South Carolina's offensive coordinator. Easter later reconfirmed his commitment to Arkansas and will sign his National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks.

It should be a quiet national signing day for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks could still see some late additions. Arkansas hasn't reached the 85-man scholarship limit and has room for transfers when the next portal window opens in May.

Arkansas' recruiting class is currently ranked No. 22 by 247Sports Composite. Follow along for live updates from the Razorbacks' signing day.

