Fayetteville, AR

Live updates on Arkansas Razorbacks football recruiting on 2023 national signing day

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE — The regular signing period for football begins Wednesday, and Arkansas will add to its 2023 recruiting class.

Arkansas signed 19 of its 20 commitments during the early signing period in December. The lone holdout was four-star tight end Shamar Easter. The in-state product delayed his signing to visit the Razorbacks' former tight ends coach in his new role as South Carolina's offensive coordinator. Easter later reconfirmed his commitment to Arkansas and will sign his National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks.

It should be a quiet national signing day for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks could still see some late additions. Arkansas hasn't reached the 85-man scholarship limit and has room for transfers when the next portal window opens in May.

Arkansas' recruiting class is currently ranked No. 22 by 247Sports Composite. Follow along for live updates from the Razorbacks' signing day.

RECRUITING: Arkansas football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Razorbacks' signees

Arkansas football's 2023 national signing day: Live updates

bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision

The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Update on tonight's refreeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on tonight's refreeze and a look at how much we could warm up going into the weekend.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Local Daily

Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd

Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas

Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
ROGERS, AR
