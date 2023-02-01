Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates
National Signing Day has been overshadowed by the early signing period but on Wednesday, Memphis football had an active day signing a bevy of transfers.
The Tigers signed most of their high school recruits in December. While there are a few prep commitments left to sign, Memphis will add most of its transfers it acquired during the winter transfer portal window (Dec. 5-Jan. 15).
Of the 16 players Memphis announced Wednesday, five are high school and junior college additions. Memphis' total 2023 class stands at 16 high school and seven junior college signees to go along with 15 Division I transfers.
TRANSFER TRACKER: Who's in, who's out for Memphis football
TRANSFER ANALYSIS: Where Memphis football stands after close of transfer portal window
Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates
TE Brendan Doyle
Hometown/School: Gilroy, Calif. (College of San Mateo)
Vitals: 6-4, 255 pounds
DL Jarra Anderson
Hometown/School: Katy, Tex. (Paetow)
Vitals: 6-2, 260 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars
WR Marcello Bussey
Hometown/School: Junction City, Kans. (Hutchinson C.C.)
Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds
RB Walter Samuel
Hometown/School: Gonzales, La. (East Ascension)
Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; state ranking: No. 46
QB Harris Boyd
Hometown/School: Rowlett, Tex. (Rowlett)
Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds
Memphis transfer portal additions
Here are the transfers that Memphis formally added today from the transfer portal. They are not including in the signing class but nearly all will be enrolled in time for spring practice.
DB Malik Feaster
Hometown/School: Toccoa, Ga. (Florida State)
Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds
RB Ke’Travion (Bull) Hargrove
Hometown/School: Ruston, La. (Miss. State)
Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds
DL Joshua Ellison
Hometown/School: College Station, Tex. (Oklahoma)
Vitals: 6-3, 300 pounds
DL Jaylen Joyner
Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Fla. (Florida Atlantic)
Vitals: 6-3, 262 pounds
DB Simeon Blair
Hometown/School: Pine Bluff, Ark. (Arkansas)
Vitals: 5-10, 208 pounds
WR Tauskie Dove
Hometown/School: Denton, Tex. (Missouri)
Vitals: 6-2, 197 pounds
DB Jaylen Johnson
Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Ohio State)
Vitals: 6-1, 211 pounds
WR DeMeer Blankumsee
Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Toledo)
Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds
OL Marcus Henderson
Hometown/School: Memphis, Tenn. (Arkansas)
Vitals: 6-5, 303 pounds
K Alex Raynor
Hometown/School: Kennesaw, Ga. (Georgia Southern)
Vitals: 5-11, 190 pounds
DL Adarious Jones
Hometown/School: Virginia Beach, Va. (Texas A&M)
Vitals: 6-4, 300 poundsA Twitter List by evan_b
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates
Comments / 0