National Signing Day has been overshadowed by the early signing period but on Wednesday, Memphis football had an active day signing a bevy of transfers.

The Tigers signed most of their high school recruits in December. While there are a few prep commitments left to sign, Memphis will add most of its transfers it acquired during the winter transfer portal window (Dec. 5-Jan. 15).

Of the 16 players Memphis announced Wednesday, five are high school and junior college additions. Memphis' total 2023 class stands at 16 high school and seven junior college signees to go along with 15 Division I transfers.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Who's in, who's out for Memphis football

TRANSFER ANALYSIS: Where Memphis football stands after close of transfer portal window

Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates

TE Brendan Doyle

Hometown/School: Gilroy, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Vitals: 6-4, 255 pounds

DL Jarra Anderson

Hometown/School: Katy, Tex. (Paetow)

Vitals: 6-2, 260 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars

WR Marcello Bussey

Hometown/School: Junction City, Kans. (Hutchinson C.C.)

Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds

RB Walter Samuel

Hometown/School: Gonzales, La. (East Ascension)

Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; state ranking: No. 46

QB Harris Boyd

Hometown/School: Rowlett, Tex. (Rowlett)

Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds

Memphis transfer portal additions

Here are the transfers that Memphis formally added today from the transfer portal. They are not including in the signing class but nearly all will be enrolled in time for spring practice.

DB Malik Feaster

Hometown/School: Toccoa, Ga. (Florida State)

Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds

RB Ke’Travion (Bull) Hargrove

Hometown/School: Ruston, La. (Miss. State)

Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds

DL Joshua Ellison

Hometown/School: College Station, Tex. (Oklahoma)

Vitals: 6-3, 300 pounds

DL Jaylen Joyner

Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Fla. (Florida Atlantic)

Vitals: 6-3, 262 pounds

DB Simeon Blair

Hometown/School: Pine Bluff, Ark. (Arkansas)

Vitals: 5-10, 208 pounds

WR Tauskie Dove

Hometown/School: Denton, Tex. (Missouri)

Vitals: 6-2, 197 pounds

DB Jaylen Johnson

Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Ohio State)

Vitals: 6-1, 211 pounds

WR DeMeer Blankumsee

Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Toledo)

Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds

OL Marcus Henderson

Hometown/School: Memphis, Tenn. (Arkansas)

Vitals: 6-5, 303 pounds

K Alex Raynor

Hometown/School: Kennesaw, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Vitals: 5-11, 190 pounds

DL Adarious Jones

Hometown/School: Virginia Beach, Va. (Texas A&M)

Vitals: 6-4, 300 pounds

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates