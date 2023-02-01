ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

National Signing Day has been overshadowed by the early signing period but on Wednesday, Memphis football had an active day signing a bevy of transfers.

The Tigers signed most of their high school recruits in December. While there are a few prep commitments left to sign, Memphis will add most of its transfers it acquired during the winter transfer portal window (Dec. 5-Jan. 15).

Of the 16 players Memphis announced Wednesday, five are high school and junior college additions. Memphis' total 2023 class stands at 16 high school and seven junior college signees to go along with 15 Division I transfers.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Who's in, who's out for Memphis football

TRANSFER ANALYSIS: Where Memphis football stands after close of transfer portal window

Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates

TE Brendan Doyle

Hometown/School: Gilroy, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Vitals: 6-4, 255 pounds

DL Jarra Anderson

Hometown/School: Katy, Tex. (Paetow)

Vitals: 6-2, 260 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars

WR Marcello Bussey

Hometown/School: Junction City, Kans. (Hutchinson C.C.)

Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds

RB Walter Samuel

Hometown/School: Gonzales, La. (East Ascension)

Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; state ranking: No. 46

QB Harris Boyd

Hometown/School: Rowlett, Tex. (Rowlett)

Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds

Memphis transfer portal additions

Here are the transfers that Memphis formally added today from the transfer portal. They are not including in the signing class but nearly all will be enrolled in time for spring practice.

DB Malik Feaster

Hometown/School: Toccoa, Ga. (Florida State)

Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds

RB Ke’Travion (Bull) Hargrove

Hometown/School: Ruston, La. (Miss. State)

Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds

DL Joshua Ellison

Hometown/School: College Station, Tex. (Oklahoma)

Vitals: 6-3, 300 pounds

DL Jaylen Joyner

Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Fla. (Florida Atlantic)

Vitals: 6-3, 262 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcO3k_0kYVqJcF00

DB Simeon Blair

Hometown/School: Pine Bluff, Ark. (Arkansas)

Vitals: 5-10, 208 pounds

WR Tauskie Dove

Hometown/School: Denton, Tex. (Missouri)

Vitals: 6-2, 197 pounds

DB Jaylen Johnson

Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Ohio State)

Vitals: 6-1, 211 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoMWB_0kYVqJcF00

WR DeMeer Blankumsee

Hometown/School: Cincinnati, Ohio (Toledo)

Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds

OL Marcus Henderson

Hometown/School: Memphis, Tenn. (Arkansas)

Vitals: 6-5, 303 pounds

K Alex Raynor

Hometown/School: Kennesaw, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Vitals: 5-11, 190 pounds

DL Adarious Jones

Hometown/School: Virginia Beach, Va. (Texas A&M)

Vitals: 6-4, 300 pounds

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Meet Memphis football's latest 2023 signees: Live updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers will still be shorthanded in rematch with Green Wave

MEMPHIS – Big one at FedExForum Saturday for the red hot Memphis Tigers who, at 17 and 5 and just a game back of Houston for the top spot in the AAC standings, now get a chance at a little payback against a Tulane team that beat the U of M back on New Year’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jones excited for new look Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS – The more things change, the more things stay the same. That’s the message from Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Friday on the first day that tickets went on sale for the new and reimagined Classic that will pit Tennessee State and Arkansas- Pine Bluff this September. Jones is ready for new memorabilia […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Officer-involved shooting in Memphis

One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
advantagenews.com

IL police group weighs in on Memphis police video

Illinois law enforcement officials are speaking out against a traffic incident that led to a Memphis man's beating death. In early January, Memphis, Tennessee police pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for alleged reckless driving. The exchange led to a beating that resulted in Nichols' death. Parts of the video from police-worn body cameras and surveillance cameras were released to the public late last week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis. MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level

MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
texasmetronews.com

Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers

Three of the former Memphis, TN police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old resident of that city have been dismissed from the international fraternity in which they were members, according to a letter received by Texas Metro News. In the January 31, 2023 dated letter,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy