ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

This aerospace educator worked with NASA and astronaut John Glenn. Now, he's helping Wisconsin students reach careers in flight.

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVZxe_0kYVqECc00

SHEBOYGAN - When kids are asked what they want to be when they grow up, “astronaut” is often among responses.

Aerospace educator Brian Ewenson experienced something similar. After visiting the Kennedy Space Center at the age of 4, he knew he wanted to work with airplanes and spaceships.

With a background in astrophysics, his career reel has many accomplishments.

He’s worked for the Canadian Space Agency and Lockheed Martin’s Space Day and Challenger Learning Centers, conceptualized and designed an international airport’s first air and space museum called Spaceport Calgary, developed eight flight experiments on the Space Shuttle and International Space Station, and served as a flight attendant aboard several aircrafts.

Another definite highlight was working with former senator and astronaut John Glenn.

“Getting to work with a true American hero absolutely was a great thing in my career,” Ewenson told the Sheboygan Press.

Today, he travels across the U.S. and Canada sharing his NASA and aviation experiences with kids, adults and especially students to show what opportunities exist in space and aviation fields.

For him and his twin brother, who is an Air Canada captain, Ewenson tracks the beginning of their careers back to the Kennedy Space Center trip.

“Neither of my parents were scientists or engineers,” he said. “By exposing us to that environment at four years old … our careers literally took off.”

Ewenson strives to do the same for students, some in the Sheboygan area who are learning about air and space travel for the first time.

“We have a lot of students in particular in the rural areas that have never ever been on board a commercial aircraft,” he said. “It's giving them the opportunities to learn what is out there — how airports and airplanes operate.”

Opportunities in the state and county exist at several state-based companies, like Sierra Nevada Corporation in Madison and Amorim Cork Composites in Trevor, that develop materials used in space programs, and the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport.

“You can do stuff right in your own home state without having to leave,” Ewenson said.

In his presentations, Ewenson also answers common questions about life in space (like the million-dollar question: How do astronauts use the bathroom?) and shows real astronaut food (not the commercially sold astronaut ice cream).

Groups can also see and touch space artifacts from Ewenson’s personal collection of space memorabilia (the second largest in the nation), including space shuttle heat tiles, astronaut sleeping bags, space gloves and a space suit.

"Especially returning to school and post-COVID, I asked the students, ‘Did you buy a new pair of pants coming back to school after COVID?' And they invariably say, ‘Yes,’” Ewenson said. Then he asks, “’Have your parents ever bought you a $3 million pair of pants?’ And their jaws drop. Even the adults when they see those kinds of things.”

While he’s often been at the forefront of innovation and has worked with several of his heroes, Ewenson said this time of year is a difficult time.

“This month (January), in particular, is very, very tough for those of us who've worked in the space program,” Ewenson said. “All three of NASA's accidents where astronauts lost their lives happened in January and February.”

In 1967, three astronauts died when a fire swept the command module during a preflight test of Apollo 204.

In 1986 and 2003, 14 more lives were lost when the Challenger space shuttle exploded minutes after it lifted off the ground and when shuttle Columbia broke apart as it reentered the atmosphere to land at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“I was lucky enough, with a crew of spacial Columbia's final flight, to actually train that crew with my experiment on board. I was with families at launch and also was witness to the accident when seven brave American astronauts lost their lives,” Ewenson said.

“My experiment actually survived the accident and came down in Nacogdoches, Texas. ... So, both sides of the program is — the bright side: getting to work with your heroes. The toughest day in my job was losing seven good friends and co-workers in a highly visible national accident.”

How space exploration relates to life on Earth can raise questions for why the U.S. spends billions of dollars a year on programs.

But like career opportunities, Ewenson said there is a connection back to U.S. and Wisconsin.

More than 2,500 everyday products, from protective clothing for firefighters to UV ray protective sunglasses, are spinoffs of products used in space, he said.

One of those includes a piece of medical equipment for individuals with osteoporosis. It was developed by Jeff Leismer, founder and CEO of Sheboygan-based VibeTech, off a product for astronaut rehabilitation.

Additionally, shuttle byproduct and Milwaukee-produced aerogel is used as installation and cooling in racecars that can be found in places like Road America.

“We're using space shuttle technology to prevent injury to NASCAR drivers, or drivers using vehicles at Road America,” Ewenson said. “There's a lot of people who don't realize how much it permeates our daily lives.”

According to Ewenson, $7 returns to the economy in new products and services for every $1 spent on space programs.

“We don't only look outwards when we go into space,” he said. “We're also looking back to protect our home planet Earth.”

Brian Ewenson can be contacted at https://brianewenson.com/ for more information about presentations. He is also the executive director of Spaceport Sheboygan, which is operating online and presents in schools at this time.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marinelink.com

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS announces new immunization requirements for children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of students meeting the state’s immunization requirements is decreasing. From last year to this year, statewide compliance in schools dropped by 3.2%. Now, Wisconsin’s Department of Health wants to ensure some of the already recommended vaccines are required for Wisconsin’s kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter

Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
479
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy