Staunton, VA

Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro schools on two-hour delay

By Jeff Schwaner, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to icy road conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

As of 5:40 a.m., a thin layer of snow sat on the cars and a light rain was falling in Staunton. The temperature was still right at freezing.

