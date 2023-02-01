2023 Subsection 7A-1 One-Act Play winners

EVELETH—Two local one-act plays advanced through competition at the Subsection 7A-1 contest: the Mesabi East one-act play “Have You Heard?” by Krista Boehnert and the Rock Ridge one-act play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort. The Section 7A contest will be held in Two Harbors on Friday, February 3.

Seven shows competed in the contest: Cherry, Chisholm, International Falls, Littlefork-Big Falls, Mesabi East, North Woods, and Rock Ridge. This contest is probably the last one to be held in EGHS’s Boardman auditorium with the opening of the new Performing Arts Center at Rock Ridge High School later this year.

The Giants and Wolverines will compete against the top two shows from each of the two other subsections: 7A-2 (Northeast Range and Esko) and 7A-3 (East Central and Barnum) at 9 a.m. at Two Harbors HS on Friday, Feb 3. The top show will earn a spot at the MSHSL’s State One Act Play Festival in St. Paul at the O’shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.