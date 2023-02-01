ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite tough stretch of play, Bruce Thornton ascends to leadership role for Ohio State

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
On a lengthy list of questions about this Ohio State team, leadership assumed a prominent placement when the Buckeyes began the year.

A roster with the 16th lowest roster continuity from a season ago according to KenPom.com was staring a captains question squarely in the face. With seemingly everything on the table, one potential candidate was considered but ultimately dismissed by coach Chris Holtmann not for lack of ability but for fear of overuse. In naming sixth-year forward Justice Sueing, graduate transfer Isaac Likekele and third-year center Zed Key as three captains, Holtmann toyed with the idea of including freshman Bruce Thornton.

It was the realization that a freshman starter at point guard would already have enough on his plate without assuming a captain’s role that precluded Thornton from such leadership meetings. At least, for a while.

And yet, with the Buckeyes sputtering to the tune of seven losses in their last eight games and Thornton’s production on the decline, Holtmann said he had started to include the freshmen with the other three captains in meetings as of the days leading into a Jan. 21 win against Iowa.

“We’re starting to see his voice and hear his voice a lot more,” Holtmann said Monday. “I think he’s an everyday guy. While he may not be necessarily (a captain) in name right now, I think most guys would look at him as being one of the leaders on our group.”

It also says that the Buckeyes still look at him as being a key option to turn around a season that has Ohio State’s run of NCAA Tournament appearances in jeopardy.

“He just told me, being a point guard it’s almost like you have to be that leader, you have to be that vocal person on the team,” Thornton said. “I took advantage of it and used my voice. I feel like I put in enough work to use my voice and with the extra stuff I do on the court and off the court made me one of the part of the captains.”

Buckeyes need Bruce Thornton to take more chances

When Ohio State opened 2023 with a 16-point win at Northwestern, Thornton played his part by only scoring 6 points on 2 of 7 shooting but dishing out a season-high six assists with just one turnover. It was the latest in a string of standout performances for the 6-2, 215-pound guard, who had scored in double figures in six straight games and eight of his prior nine leading into the game. In a buzzer-beating win against Rutgers on Dec. 8, Thornton was on the court for all but 90 seconds and finished with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in his first of three games without the veteran Likekele to provide backup.

Since beating the Wildcats, though, it’s been a struggle for Thornton and, by extension, the Buckeyes. He’s scored in double figures just once during the last eight games while shooting 27.8% (15 for 54) from the floor, handing out 13 assists and committing eight turnovers.

A bone bruise injury to his right, shooting wrist has played a role, but so has the oft-discussed “freshman wall.”

“The wrist, it did bother me a lot,” he said. “I couldn’t really shoot it like I wanted to. I was down. It did take a toll on me, but I wouldn’t say that’s the whole reason why I’ve been in this little issue. As a point guard, you being aggressive and confident, everybody still has to watch out for you as well, being a facilitator. Really finding a balance for all three and I feel like we’ll be all right.”

That builds off of something Holtmann said he wants to see more of from Thornton. With the offense in search of a spark and the Buckeyes in need of a reset, Holtmann said he wants his point guard to force the issue a little bit more.

In short: take another chance or two per game to get someone open or make a play.

“I think there are opportunities to make plays with the ball that’s got to take advantage of more than he has,” Holtmann said.

Thornton said he was more aggressive in the earlier portion of the season and that he has remained that way in practice but hasn’t been able to translate it to recent games. He’s not alone: Ohio State ranks 345th nationally in assist rate, dishing out helpers on only 43.6% of its made field goals.

As the point guard, though, getting the offense humming again is atop the list of Thornton’s priorities. Getting rest, though, isn’t one of them. Multiple players have said in recent weeks that despite the heavy volume of minutes logged – his 600:32 of playing time is second-most on the roster – he doesn’t ask out of drills and has to be told to take breaks.

“Bruce as one of the leaders on the team, he’s always talking and worrying about everyone else so at times we come back to him like, ‘All right, Bruce, you focus on a lot of other people. We want to help you work through it,’ ” freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh said. “He works incredibly hard. I have no doubt that he’ll be fine soon.”

Leadership role has developed despite slump

Sensabaugh cited Thornton’s work ethic. Holtmann has repeatedly used some variation of the phrase “everyday guy” to describe Thornton’s approach to the game. It’s why the coach said Thornton’s inclusion among the team’s leaders was an organic evolution even as his personal contributions dipped.

“Byproduct of the position and the fact he’s a consistent worker who has consistent effort,” the coach said. “Bruce is a young man who really is a coach’s dream. He wants to do what the coach asks and expects.”

Thornton said it was odd at first to be in a leadership room with an older player like Sueing, who was a sophomore at the University of California when Thornton was a freshman in high school, but something he has adapted to.

“It was a new experience, especially with guys who are four or five years older than you,” he said. “Just talking to them with respect, know that even though I’m trying to win it still comes from respect and a respectful manner straight out of love like a brother. At any time they can yell at me or I can yell at them and it’s out of respect.”

Thornton said he tries to lead by showing “how Ohio State should be represented” both on and off the court by displaying character, humility and respect, areas in which the freshman said the Buckeyes “can do a way better job.” That’s where his voice, in addition to his actions, enter the picture.

Now, will it result in an end to this month-long slump for Ohio State? Only time will tell, but Thornton said he’s putting his best foot forward with an eye on Thursday’s home game against Wisconsin.

“(Holtmann) still has that same confidence, everybody still has that same confidence in me,” he said. “That’s one of the most reassuring things you can hear from a coach, especially when you’re down. I feel very confident in the next game we play against Wisconsin.”

