Akron, OH

Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade channels his energy into 'a wine for everyone' | Phil Your Glass

By Phil Masturzo, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade was a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood. Five years after retiring, Wade has channeled all his energy into his Wade Cellars wines.

There are many celebrities who produce a wine label. None, however, share the same desire of inclusiveness that seems to be one of the driving forces of Wade's brand.

“I just imagine a wine for everyone,” said Wade in a statement on his website. “No matter what background you come from, no matter how much money’s in your bank account, I just envision the Wade Cellars brand being a wine for everyone.”

Wade wines don’t skimp on quality either as he chose the highly touted Pahlmeyer family to form a partnership and launch Wade Cellars in 2014.

Vintage baseball: Celebrity wines are a hit with three Indians players who are true students of the grape

Looking for a different white wine? Give the $21.99 Three by Wade Chenin Blanc a try. It’s made from 100% organically farmed grapes from Clarksburg, which is located about an hour east of California's Napa Valley. Tropical aromas of pineapple and honey lead you into the mouth-watering flavors of Bosc pear and green apple. It paired exceptionally well with a hunk of Camembert supreme brie from Mustard Seed Market in Montrose topped with a drizzle of Akron honey.

The beauty of this white wine is its versatility. I recommend stopping by Beau’s Grille at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn to have a $10 glass to celebrate Black History Month. Have it with an order of chef Beau Schmidt’s fried okra topped with sriracha aioli or an $8 bowl of his tasty Chicken Sausage Gumbo Filé.

Phil Your Glass: Magnificent Sediento Malbec from Argentina is only $8.99 a bottle

This year, Wade released a more affordable cabernet, his 2020 Three by Wade California Cabernet, which sells for $29.99. It’s a blend of cabernet grapes from Mendocino, Napa, Paso Robles and Sonoma counties. The previous vintage, the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet, sold for $49.99 and was made from 100% Napa Valley grapes. I applaud Wade for releasing a more affordable wine that's equally delicious. That's why I chose the 2020 cabernet.

I loved the dried cherry and plum flavors complemented by a gentle whisper of oak. This cab was perfect with the okra and the gumbo. Lots of great red fruit in this wine to stand up to the spiciness of the andouille sausage. It would be good with a hunk of your favorite cheddar as well.

Buy the Three by Wade Chenin Blanc at Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls, Papa Joe’s, Beau’s Market in Copley, Fishers on Fulton, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township, and by the glass at Beau’s Grille.

Buy the Three by Wade Cabernet at Market District in Cuyahoga Falls and Green, Papa Joe’s, Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls, Fishers on Fulton, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township, and Beau’s Grill.

Support local journalism: 6 reasons why you should subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal

Wine for your Valentine

Here are a few sips and tips to share with your Valentine’s Day sweetie.

Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls will be having a Valentine’s Day-themed wine tasting on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $5.

Fishers on Fulton is hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed wine tasting on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sample 16 wines with hors d’oeuvres for $20 per person or $36 a couple. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by clicking on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-wine-tasting-tickets-498742591517 or at the door the day of the tasting.

Take your sweetie to the Market District in Cuyahoga Falls for Foodie Friday on Feb. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. to sample three wines from Spain. A cava (sparkling), albarino, and garnacha will be paired with three small bites for $10. I’ve sampled the wines in advance and look forward to the chef’s pairings. Tickets can be purchased at the customer service desk or by calling at 330-928-6669.

Todaro’s Amore Wine Dinner is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The menu will feature an antipasto table, pasta and meatballs, chicken Milanese, short rib risotto, spumoni bomba over vanilla ice cream, and an all-star wine lineup that includes Masi Amarone, Ceretto Barolo and Cliff Lede Cabernet, to name a few. Tickets are $95 per person. For reservations call 330-929-3377.

Send me an email at philyourglass@gmail.com with any wine questions and follow me on Instagram @pmasturzo_philyourglass

Phil Your Glass: New-to-Ohio Cartello red blend wows

Akron Beacon Journal

10 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Akron-Canton area

Now that football fans know that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Super Bowl Sunday, one big question remains: Where should they watch the game? The Beacon Journal and Canton Repository banded together to find the best places in the Akron-Canton area to watch football’s biggest game of the year. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, it should provide a sampling of places with a fun atmosphere, good food and excellent screens...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

North Canton Hoover grad Todd Blackledge to lead NBC's coverage of Big Ten football this fall

A familiar face and voice will lead NBC Sports’ coverage of Big Ten football when it debuts Sept. 2. North Canton Hoover High School graduate Todd Blackledge (analyst) will join Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) in prime time. NBC Sports was one of several entities, including CBS and Fox, who received a share of the Big Ten’s sports rights with the three of them combining to pay $8 billion for seven years, the largest...
NORTH CANTON, OH
