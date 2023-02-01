ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State women's basketball team trying to snap losing streak as it faces Wisconsin

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Kevin McGuff didn’t try to deny the obvious.

“We had a bad week last week,” the Ohio State women’s basketball coach said Tuesday. “We all know that.”

His Buckeyes won their first 19 games and ascended to No. 2 in the rankings, the highest in program history.

But home losses to now No. 6 Iowa on Jan. 23 and unranked Purdue on Sunday and a road defeat at No. 4 Indiana on Thursday bumped Ohio State down to No. 10 heading into Wednesday’s game at Wisconsin (7-15, 2-8).

After Sunday’s loss, guard Taylor Mikesell said she believed the sudden adversity will serve the Buckeyes well in the long run.

McGuff agreed.

“Every season has inevitable highs and lows,” he said. “Some are maybe not as extreme as 19-0 and three losses in a row, but they all have their highs and lows. If we can push ourselves to being the team that got us to 19-0 and then infuse Jacy back at the right time, then hopefully, we can be on an upswing down the stretch and peak heading into March.”

The Jacy that McGuff mentioned is star guard Jacy Sheldon, a Dublin Coffman grad who hasn’t played since Nov. 30 because of a foot injury.

“I was saying 'week to week' before,” McGuff said. “I think we’re more 'day to day' now. There’s a chance she could play this week, but we don’t know for sure.”

When Sheldon returns, it should provide a major lift, even if her minutes are limited as she eases back. Fellow guard Madison Greene is out for the season, which has put a big burden on Mikesell. She’s the team’s leading scorer at 17.7 points per game, but she made only 16 of 46 shots in the three losses, including 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.

“We're asking so much of her right now – to score, to handle the ball, to run the offense at times, to defend,” McGuff said. “I just think that the way she and Jacy play together, (Sheldon’s return) is going to be a really big boost for Taylor.”

McGuff wants to see his team return to the aggressive style on both sides of the court that allowed it to flourish until recently. He said the team’s practice on Monday was a good start.

“We were focused,” he said. “We were intense. Hopefully, yesterday kind of got us back on track.”

On paper, Wisconsin looks to be an ideal opponent to end the losing streak. The Badgers have lost four of their last five.

But McGuff is wary. The Badgers use a zone defense, and Ohio State struggled against Purdue’s zone.

“They’re a very dangerous team,” McGuff said. “They play really well in the half court with their zone defense. Our ability to execute versus that and generate quality shots and make them will be a huge key in the game.”

