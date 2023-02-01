ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Meet the Columbus resident competing on 'Survivor' this season

By Erica Thompson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QarV_0kYVpyOt00

A Columbus business owner will be vying to outwit, outplay and outlast his opponents on the 44th season of reality TV show "Survivor," which premieres March 1 on CBS.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, 43, is one of 18 cast members who will compete for $1 million in Fiji, according to Entertainment Weekly's announcement on Tuesday.

Grinstead-Mayle is from Pickerington, but now lives in Columbus with his husband, Dale, and their 4-year-old son. He owns a barbershop, Goodfellow’s Tonsorial Parlor, in the Brewery District, according to his Instagram account.

Reality TV:Auditions bring Nepali singers, dancers to town

"My strategy is to be very fluid," he said in a clip from the show. "I'm beyond adaptable. And I am a social butterfly through and through, and I will flutter through those physical competitions and all the strategy. And I'm going to come for every single one of them."

He will be joined by fellow Ohioan Josh Wilder, a 34-year-old surgical podiatrist who is from Cincinnati, but now lives in Atlanta.

What can viewers expect from this season of 'Survivor?'

Filmed last year, the show will follow contestants as they strive to survive the elements of the jungle, while competing in various challenges. As usual, viewers can expect to see the cast members form alliances, find hidden idols and backstab each other; at least one player is voted out each week.

In recent years, seasons have lasted for 26 days. At the beginning of the game, contestants are divided into tribes. Grinstead-Mayle is in the RATU (orange) tribe.

How did Grinstead-Mayle prepare for the show?

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grinstead-Mayle described himself as an "adventurer," who credits his love for the outdoors to his mother, who worked for the YMCA. He said he developed climbing and swimming skills during his childhood.

"This is a dream come true!" he said. "I have the heart, the drive and the ability to see this to the end."

ethompson@dispatch.com

@miss_ethompson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing

Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Anticipated eatery from star Columbus chef Josh Dalton opens Downtown

The wait is over; Speck Italian Eatery has officially reopened at its new Downtown home.. The popular eatery–which is the brainchild of standout Columbus chef Josh Dalton–initially opened in Delaware, inside Dalton’s “restaurant incubator” space, where concepts like Veritas was launched and Cove, A Seafood Joint currently operates.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard native nominated for 3 Grammy awards

HILLIARD, Ohio — If you don’t know his name, odds are you do know his work. Angel Lopez is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Coldplay, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Jack Harlow and the list goes on. He’s doing his thing in California, but he’s never forgotten where he came from.
HILLIARD, OH
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor

Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
DUBLIN, OH
MSNBC

A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf

Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus

Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy