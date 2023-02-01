Farmer's Rail shares details on restaurant, wine bar, more at Corner Provisions in Bath

After three years of planning, the opening for the new Corner Provisions in Bath Township is nearing the home stretch, according to an announcement by the owners of The Farmer's Rail .

The new spot at Cleveland-Massillon and Ghent roads is an entertainment, dining and business complex that will include a restaurant, wine bar, cafe, ice cream shop, private golf simulator club and offices.

The project is the newest expansion for The Farmer's Rail owners Jeff and Mel Brunty, who opened their original Farmer's Rail Artisanal Meats and Butcher Shop in Bath in 2018, followed by a deli-style eatery in Cuyahoga Falls and full restaurant in Hudson in 2021.

Now, the Bruntys, co-owners of Corner Provisions with main partner Tom Giltner and a group of other local partners, will open their first stand-alone eatery — Pitchfork. The name is an homage to the couple's roots at Brunty Farms in Ashland, which specializes in all-natural, pasture-raised meats.

"We're still gonna focus on a seasonal menu, local ingredients, meat raised from Brunty Farms," Mel Brunty said Tuesday.

The new Pitchfork, owned by the Bruntys of Bath and partner Dave McIlvaine — also a co-owner of The Farmer's Rail — is partnering with Eden wine bar on the first floor of Corner Provisions to provide small plate tapas in an "upscale, Midwest vibe," the Bruntys said.

Small plates or entrees can be paired with crafted cocktails, draft beers and wine. For entrees, the Bruntys plan to offer a selection of protein, as well as shareable sides.

Pitchfork's opening is targeted for March. Opening a stand-alone restaurant is a natural step in the Bruntys' evolution from farm to butcher shop to restaurants, Mel Brunty said.

Pitchfork's from-scratch menu, larger space aim to meet dining demand

The Farmers Rail in the Falls has become known for its burgers, while the Hudson restaurant is a date-night experience popular for its Butcher Block program, where diners pick their steak from a case for the chef to cook.

"Our Hudson location has become more of a restaurant than a butcher shop," Mel Brunty said. "Our biggest thing right now is gosh, we wish we had more seating at Hudson, and this [Pitchfork] is really gonna allow us to shine on that end of things," she said of meeting dining demand.

"I think there's just demand from customers that want real food, made-from scratch things. We're really trying to change that culture in the kitchen."

In a project full of partnerships, Eden is owned by Tom and Megan Giltner of Bath as well as Jeffrey Pater, Mike Doenges and Kevin Bullinger. Eden will offer wine stations with self-serve wine dispensers where 36 wines rotate daily, allowing guests to sample an ounce, two ounces or more.

More than 200 wines also will be available for retail purchase.

When you walk into Pitchfork's shared space with Eden on the first floor, the main bar and wine machines are on the right. To the left, Pitchfork will offer a 14-seat raw bar and charcuterie bar, where guests can see oysters shucked and charcuterie boards prepared.

Guests waiting for a table can sample wines from the Eden wine machines.

"Once you sit down, it'll feel like one full experience," Mel Brunty said, with guests receiving one check at the table for food and drink.

Pitchfork will seat 160 in its main dining room. It will seat another 40 in its downstairs lounge, where its open kitchen is also located.

Live fire grill to be centerpiece of Pitchfork lounge

Downstairs, steaks will be cooked on a live fire grill, the centerpiece of the Pitchfork lounge.

"You'll have a view of the entire kitchen and be like in the action," Mel Brunty said of the black-tiled lounge, which she described as a sexy, intimate space.

The new Corner Provisions at 1070 Ghent Road is within a joint economic development district shared by Bath, Akron and Fairlawn. The project, which had originally been planned to be completed in 2021, faced long delays due to the pandemic.

"Getting going again, it was just very painful with equipment delays, availability on things, the prices that had gone up on everything," Mel Brunty said. "It's definitely been a painful process but we're on the home stretch now. It feels so good."

What else is coming to Corner Provisions?

Corner Provisions will run soft openings in February and fully open in March. The complex was built on the former site of Jimbo's drive-in restaurant and a BP gas station.

Other businesses in the new, 25,000-square-foot building will be Pav's Creamery , and The Corner Club , both expected to open by mid-February. The latter, a private golf simulator club, will host open houses from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Corner Club, located in the lower level, is owned by the Giltners and partners Derek and Erin Klaus. See cornergolfclub.com for more information.

The Corner Club is partnering with Pitchfork and Eden for a custom club menu and a members-only bar, with seating for 40.

Another business will be the Cafe 36, owned by Tom and Jim Giltner and the Bruntys. The coffee shop is expected to open in April or May. Its name is a nod to the roughly 36 pounds of coffee that the Union Army issued each year to fuel American Civil War soldiers.

Upstairs, the Upper Deck which will offer temporary office space rentals.

Corner Provisions parking includes 104 on-site spots as well as free valet parking from a nearby church Friday and Saturday nights.

Corner Provisions is hiring servers, bartenders, porters, chefs, baristas, management and more. See visitcornerprovisions.com to apply.

