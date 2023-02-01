ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farmers' Almanac has made its spring forecast. What does it mean for Ohio?

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
As the halfway point between winter and spring arrives Friday, The Farmer's Almanac isn't winning any fans with its projection of when spring weather could actually arrive.

In publication since 1818, the Farmers' Almanac ― not to be confused with the Old Farmers Almanac ― is predicting a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for much of the country. Warmer temperatures may take their time arriving, the almanac says.

"In fact, around the time of the vernal equinox (March 20) unseasonably cold temperatures may be gripping many parts of the country, extending the 'shiver and shovel' portion of our (winter) outlook," the almanac says.

Areas of the country expected to buck the trend of below-normal temperatures will be in the far West and Southwest, according to the almanac.

What will spring be like in Ohio?

The almanac did not provide a prediction for what springtime weather could look like in Ohio specifically, but it said "snow will continue to be mentioned" in early April for the Great Lakes region.

Spring weather will be unusually active over the nation's heartland with frequent heavy-to-severe thunderstorms, the almanac says. "Such adverse activity will be confined chiefly to the Southeast states during March, then will spread north and west April through June."

Kristen Cassady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said the Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, is predicting above-normal temperatures for the Ohio Valley in February, March and April.

"Generally speaking, warmer and wetter normal conditions are favored throughout the region," Cassady said.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

Comments / 11

Demodums
3d ago

No one can predict the weather. Even the weather people on the news like that huge snow storm we were supposed to have last week🤪

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

