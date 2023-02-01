Chris Payton double-double helps Kent State men's basketball rally past Central Michigan

KENT — Better defense and pair of extended scoring runs in the second half proved decisive for the Kent State men’s basketball team Tuesday night at home in an 81-69 win over Central Michigan. It was Kent State’s 18th straight home win, the second longest streak in the nation behind only UCLA.

The Golden Flashes also remain tied atop the Mid-American Conference with the win, shaking off a tough first half to put away CMU and set up their showdown with archrival Akron on Friday night. Both teams are 8-1 in the league.

KSU used a 12-2 run early in the second half Tuesday to pull ahead 54-50 with 13:18 left in the game. Later in the half, a 14-0 KSU run pushed its lead to 75-60 with 5:26 left and the Flashes cruised to the win.

“The second half, our defense was back to where it needed to be,” KSU coach Rob Senderoff said. “I thought on offense, we were able to get out in transition and score a bunch of dunks and hit some 3s and played pretty well in the second half to get ourselves the win.”

Kent trailed 44-41 at the half as CMU, the MAC’s worst 3-point shooting team 29% entering the game, made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. CMU shot 53.1% from the floor overall in the half, well above its season mark of 41%, also worst in the MAC.

“It was a combination of our defense not being where it needed to be and give them credit,” Senderoff said. “They offensive rebounded the ball well in the first half and they were more connected in the first half than the second half.”

The Flashes had trouble stopping Central Michigan’s sophomore center Markus Harding as he had 17 points on 6-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 from 3 in the first half.

“There were some things we were late on defensively, but you also have to make shots when you’re open,” Senderoff said. “Harding was 5-for-5 at halftime and everything he shot went in and we didn’t do a great job of guarding him.”

On the other end of the floor, Kent State shot 42.9% (12-of-28) from the field, but did go 6-for-15 from behind the arc to stay within striking distance.

Once Central (8-14, 3-6) cooled off in the second half (8-for-24 from the floor with just one 3-point make), Kent got it rolling. The Flashes had a lot of success in the paint, thanks to some Chris Payton dunks. KSU shot 50% (14-for-28) in the second half, scoring 22 points in the paint.

Payton, a 6-foot-7 senior, finished with a double-double, scoring a season-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds, four blocks and one assist. This was Payton’s fourth-straight game with double-digit scoring.

“I’m just playing to my expectations in my opinion,” Payton said. “It’s nothing I haven’t done before, just at different places. Obviously at the beginning of the season I wasn’t doing this and now it’s a huge confidence boost.”

Kent State had five other players score double figures – redshirt senior guard Sincere Carry (13), redshirt junior guard Giovanni Santiago (13), redshirt senior guard Malique Jacobs (10), redshirt senior forward Miryne Thomas (11), and sophomore guard Jalen Sullinger (11).

Santiago missed just two shots on International Day in the M.A.C. Center, which was meaningful to the native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

“It was great,” Santiago said. “I was wearing my shirt, wearing my jacket, always representing back home and it means a lot to me so it was definitely a special game.”

Santiago scored 11 in the first half to pace his team, making all four of his shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers.

“I was just open, and I know my shots,” Santiago said. “Malique [Jacobs] and Sin [Carry] always do a great job of finding, and everyone was making the job easy for me and me just being ready to shoot when I’m open is all it comes down to.”

Kent State will play for sole possession of first place in the MAC on Friday when the team goes to Akron. Tipoff is at 9 p.m.

“They are all big games,” Senderoff said. “We’re 8-1 now in the league, so whether we win on Friday or lose on Friday, there is a lot of basketball ahead of us. We have nine more regular-season games and we just have to worry about the basketball game and play as well as we can.”